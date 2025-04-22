Boy dies after being struck by car in Co Westmeath

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A young boy has died after being struck by a car in a housing estate in Co Westmeath on Monday evening.

The child was struck by a car at about 6.30pm in Farranshock Estate in Mullingar.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services before being taken by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged, a Garda spokesperson said.

READ MORE

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Road users or pedestrians who were in the area at the time and have camera footage (including dash-cam recordings) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Mullingar Garda Station at 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” the Garda spokesperson said.

The boy is the third to be killed in road collisions during the weekend.

It comes as a motorcyclist in his 20s died following a collision with a car in Ardagh, Co Limerick about 30 minutes earlier on Monday evening.

On Monday afternoon, meanwhile, two women in their 20s and 40s and two children aged nine and three were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with another car.

Separately, Jason Monks, an 18-year-old father of one died when his motorbike was involved in a crash on Citywest Avenue in southwest Dublin on Sunday night.

--------