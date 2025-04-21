Ireland

Motorcylist (20s) dies in Limerick road collision

Male car driver transferred to hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life threatening

21/07/2017 -- Generic Garda traffic accident road signs search words crash collision Gardai road block Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Photograph: Alan Betson
Mon Apr 21 2025 - 21:05

A motorcyclist in his 20s has died following a collision with a car in Co Limerick on Monday evening.

An Garda Síochána confirmed its members and other emergency services responded to the collision at the intersection between two regional roads in Ardagh village shortly after 6pm.

A spokesperson said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick for a postmortem.

The male driver of the car was transferred to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

The spokesperson said the intersection between the R521 and R523 will remain closed overnight to enable a technical examination on Tuesday morning. Several diversions are in place around Ardagh village.

Gardaí are asking for witnesses and road users with camera footage to come forward.