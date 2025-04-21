Two women and two children taken to hospital after collision in Co Sligo

Local traffic diversions were in place on Monday night while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the crash scene. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Two women and two children were taken to hospital on Monday after a road crash in Co Sligo.

The two-car collision happened on the N59 at Ballysadare after 2pm.

A nine-year-old boy, a three-year-old girl and two women, aged in their 20s and 40s, were taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries, An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“The sole occupant of the second vehicle, a woman in her 50s, was taken to the hospital for assessment,” the force added.

Local traffic diversions were in place on Monday night while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or with relevant camera footage from the area on Monday afternoon, is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on (071) 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.