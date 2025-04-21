Adult teen dies after scrambler collides with car in southwest Dublin

A Garda spokeswoman said emergency services responded to the collision on Citywest Avenue shortly after 8pm. Photograph: Brian Lawless/ PA Wire

An adult teenager has died after his scrambler collided with a car in southwest Dublin on Sunday night.

A Garda spokeswoman said emergency services responded to the collision on Citywest Avenue shortly after 8pm.

The driver of the scrambler, an adult male teenager, was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the spokeswoman said.

A post-mortem will take place in due course. No other injuries were reported, she said.

Garda forensic collision investigators examined the scene, and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the fatal incident to come forward and for anyone with camera footage, such as from a dash-cam, from the area at the time to make this available to investigators.