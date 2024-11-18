‘We’re not giving up until she is found’: Search for Galway swimmer to continue through poor weather

Máire Ní Fhátharta, who went missing last week while swimming in Galway Bay. Photograph: GoFundMe

The family of Máire Ní Fhátharta, who went missing last week while swimming in Galway Bay, have said they intend to continue searching through poor weather conditions until she is found.

Ms Ní Fhátharta (32), from Spiddal, was last known to have been at Silverstrand near Barna in Co Galway on Tuesday.

Since her disappearance, hundreds of volunteers as well as search teams have been attempting to locate her along a 45km stretch of coastline from Renville to Inverin.

The Department of Transport, which is responsible for the Irish Coast Guard, did not immediately respond to requests for updated search information on Monday.

However, speaking on RTÉ Radio One, Ms Ní Fhátharta’s sisters said they were overwhelmed by the volunteer turnout and efforts to find her.

“We understand that the weather is bad and that people are going back to work this week, but we are trying to keep going and we are trying to keep driving on and we’re not giving up until she is found,” her sister Maighréad said.

The family have been organising the search and estimate that up to 600 people have been involved in daytime efforts, and at least 250 at night.

People have arrived from all over the country, some responding to social media posts, while friends and family members have travelled from abroad.

Ms Ní Fhátharta’s other sister Fionnuala said an initial group of five or six vessels had grown to as many as 120, made up of boats, jet-skis and kayaks, while about 25 drones had been launched to sweep the coastal stretch.

“Every day we are learning something new and improving our searches and hopefully we will get a result very, very soon. We’re organising, depending on tides and weather and that kind of thing,” she said.

Search updates are available through the Bring Máire Home Instagram page.