Richard Quirke, arcade owner and former garda, remembered at funeral as generous and funny

The funeral of businessman Richard Quirke, who owned Dr Quirkey's Good Time Emporium, took place on Saturday. Photograph: Rip.ie

Businessman Richard Quirke (77), owner of Dr Quirkey’s Good Time Emporium, was remembered as a funny, caring and generous man at his funeral Mass in Dublin.

The service took place in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock, on Saturday morning. The former Garda died peacefully at his home in Cabinteely, Dublin 18, last week.

Originally from Co Tipperary, he opened Dr Quirkey’s on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in 1976.

The arcade and casino company is owned and operated by Dublin Pool and Juke Box Limited and has several slot machine outlets in the capital. The company reported after-tax profits of €8.6 million for 2023.

READ MORE

Speaking at his funeral on Saturday, Quirke’s son Andrew said he worked “extremely hard” for the successes he had.

“My dad was as mad as a brush … He came from nothing, worked extremely hard and was one of the most generous people you could ever meet,” he said.

Dr Quirkey's Good Time Emporium on Dublin's O'Connell Street was opened by Richard Quirke in 1976. Photograph: Alan Betson

His father was a funny man and loved to make people laugh, he added. “He was basically the Denis the Menace of Thurles, pulling pranks ... He loved watching western movies. He moved up to the big smoke and became a guard,” he said.

When Quirke met his wife Ann, “it was love at first sight,” Andrew said, adding: “They were madly in love for 55 years.”

“Dad was a very frugal man but was extremely generous to others. The truth is, 80 per cent of the good deeds he did for family, friends and strangers, other people never even knew about them”.

His burial took place after the Mass at Kilternan Cemetery Park.

Quirke is survived by his wife Ann, sons Wesley and Andrew, grandchildren, sisters, extended family and friends.