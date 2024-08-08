IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Corporate landlords make gains in rental market; Adeleke qualifies for 400m after ‘messy’ semi-final

Taylor Swift’s Vienna concerts cancelled after police foil planned terror attack; how Intel fell from being a dominant chipmaker

Dublin City Council painter Noel Wallace paints the lamp posts and waste bins on Portland Row gold to celebrate local boxer Kellie Harrington winning her Olympic title in Paris on Tuesday night. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins
Thu Aug 08 2024 - 07:52

Landlords with more than 100 properties now own 22% of Dublin rentals

The proportion of private rented accommodation in Dublin being provided by large or corporate landlords with more than 100 properties for rent has passed 20 per cent after a steady increase, new data shows.

The data also shows that, over the 12 months to the end of March, the number of registered private landlords, and the number of tenancies being provided by those landlords, has also been increasing.

The figures, published on Thursday by the Residential Tenancies Board, suggest a contrary picture to the view that private landlords are leaving the market and do not appear to be explained by a burgeoning build-to-rent sector.

How Intel fell from dominant chipmaker to struggling also-ran: Ciara O’Brien examines how as the one-time part of the dotcom’s “four horsemen”, the chipmaker is now trailing rivals and betting the house on a foundry plan.

  • In the News Podcast: The Limerick man investigating some of the world’s worst crimes. Malachy Browne heads up the New York Times’s visual investigations unit where he and his team investigate key events, from breaking news at home to war atrocities abroad, to piece together second-by-second what really happened.

The Limerick man investigating some of the world's worst crimes

Listen | 22:02

