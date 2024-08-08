Your top stories on Thursday: Corporate landlords make gains in rental market; Adeleke qualifies for 400m after ‘messy’ semi-final

Landlords with more than 100 properties now own 22% of Dublin rentals
The proportion of private rented accommodation in Dublin being provided by large or corporate landlords with more than 100 properties for rent has passed 20 per cent after a steady increase, new data shows.
The data also shows that, over the 12 months to the end of March, the number of registered private landlords, and the number of tenancies being provided by those landlords, has also been increasing.
The figures, published on Thursday by the Residential Tenancies Board, suggest a contrary picture to the view that private landlords are leaving the market and do not appear to be explained by a burgeoning build-to-rent sector.
