Your top stories on Thursday: Corporate landlords make gains in rental market; Adeleke qualifies for 400m after ‘messy’ semi-final

The proportion of private rented accommodation in Dublin being provided by large or corporate landlords with more than 100 properties for rent has passed 20 per cent after a steady increase, new data shows.

The data also shows that, over the 12 months to the end of March, the number of registered private landlords, and the number of tenancies being provided by those landlords, has also been increasing.

The figures, published on Thursday by the Residential Tenancies Board, suggest a contrary picture to the view that private landlords are leaving the market and do not appear to be explained by a burgeoning build-to-rent sector.

How Intel fell from dominant chipmaker to struggling also-ran: Ciara O’Brien examines how as the one-time part of the dotcom’s “four horsemen”, the chipmaker is now trailing rivals and betting the house on a foundry plan.

The interconnected tech sector is paying the price for a lack of real innovation: Intel’s struggles, doubts over potential of AI and Google’s humbling in a federal antitrust suit all point to a potential inflection point for the sector, writes Karlin Lillington.

Olympics Day 13: Irish in action and best of the rest as Kate O’Connor gets heptathlon under way: It’s a quiet day for Ireland with only Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow and O’Connor in action.

Bangladesh set to get interim government after weeks of violent protests: Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus is expected to be sworn in as chief adviser along with a team of advisers.

Review: This restaurant stands out from the crowd – everything is spot on: Achara is a totally happy place, from the friendly service and delicious food to the pricing that lands right in the middle of the sweet spot, writes Corinna Hardgrave.

In the News Podcast: The Limerick man investigating some of the world’s worst crimes. Malachy Browne heads up the New York Times’s visual investigations unit where he and his team investigate key events, from breaking news at home to war atrocities abroad, to piece together second-by-second what really happened.

