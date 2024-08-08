Achara, Dublin 2, review: This latest Asia-inspired restaurant stands out from the crowd - everything is spot on

Achara      Address : 14-18, Aston Quay, Temple Bar, Dublin, D02 FV38 Telephone : 089 9477910 Cuisine : Thai Website : https://www.acharadublin.ie/ Opens in new window Cost : €€€

There are two things you need to do when you arrive at Achara, the new Thai-influenced restaurant in the former home of Happy’s on Aston Quay, Dublin. Order a cocktail (€13) and order the Killary Fjord mussel skewer (€4). Then take as much time as you like interrogating the menu and negotiating a sharing plates strategy. Yes, it’s family style and dishes come whenever.

I’ve no idea why Dublin suddenly finds itself with three east-Asian influenced new openings – Floritz, Lotus Eaters and Achara – with their fusion-y sharing plates leaning into Japan, Thailand, and beyond. But if the mussel skewers are anything to go by, I’m in for a treat.

Mussels, I could generally take or leave, but removed from their shell, threaded on a wooden skewer, dabbed with lime and a satay sauce and then charred over live fire on a Santa Maria barbecue that has been custom-made by Smokin’ Soul, they are nothing short of a revelation.

The soft sweet flesh is well able to stand up to the robust sauce and blast of flame. Chargrilled mussels may just be the Irish answer to the gilda. A perfect bite to go with a drink to start your meal.

Which brings me to the cocktails. They are extremely good here, not just well priced. The barbecue rhubarb gimlet, a gin-based cocktail, is deliciously tart and refreshing from the flavour of burnt rhubarb with droplets of Thai basil oil dancing on the surface.

Rhubarb gimlet at Achara. Photograph: Fran Veale

So too is the Kaffir lime margarita reposado, made with Kaffir lime liqueur. If you prefer beer, there’s Cobra (€5.50) and Blue Moon (€6) on tap, and for wine, there’s a short but well-chosen selection.

Four large, flame-grilled Argentinian prawns (€15) are dressed with a peanut and lemon grass satay, the bisque-y taste from the shells melding into the creamy sauce, which will have you dipping your fingers in to get more and destroying your clothes in the process. Also from the grill is gai yang (€6), two pieces of chicken thigh that have been protected with crackling skin, charred with stripes. It’s Feighcullan free-range chicken which is succulent inside, scented with the marinade of fish sauce, lemon grass, garlic and a touch of chilli.

Prawns cooking over charcoal at Achara. Photograph: Fran Veale

Baby kale fritters (€8) arrive piled high on a plate, the verdant green leaves just barely cooked inside a light tempura batter. A fermented chilli glaze adds the zing you need to make these irresistible. Perhaps even more delicious is the stir-fried aubergine in a basil chilli glaze (€14). If you are one of those people who doesn’t like aubergine, this dish will convert you. The flesh is melt-in-the-mouth velvety, with wonderfully crisp skin adding texture, punched up with loads of garlic, Thai basil and chilli.

A salad of yellow beetroot with apple, blueberry, radish and mint (€9) reads like a fairly straightforward dish, yet together these ingredients work spectacularly, with bursts of fruit, fragrance and fresh acidity and a sprinkle of texture from sesame seeds.

Whole sea bass cooking over charcoal at Achara. Photograph: Fran Veale

Kale fritters at Achara. Photograph: Fran Veale

We share a whole chargrilled sea bass (€25), butterflied and cooked perfectly. It is dressed with nam jim which brings heat from the red chillies, and freshness and acidity from lime juice, fish sauce, garlic, toasted rice powder and coriander leaves. I’m aware that sea bass is a farmed fish which finds itself on menus when there are plenty of locally landed options available, but somehow I’m more open to eating it in Chinese and east-Asian restaurants where it is very much part of the repertoire. Sides of crunchy green beans with garlic and chilli (€7) and jasmine rice (€4) work nicely with the fish.

There is just one choice for dessert, charred pineapple whip (€8), and it’s a riff on the Thai classic, khao niao mamuang, Thai coconut sticky rice with mango. This is served with a bit of low-key theatre. The rich coconut sticky rice is served in the bottom of the dish, and at the table, cubes of charred pineapple are scattered over and an espuma gun is used to expunge the lightest of mousses, made from sheep’s yoghurt. A dusting of pistachio crumble finishes the dish with a bit of a crunch.

Achara is a totally happy place. Everything seems to work. It’s a smart room, with friendly service, the food is delicious and the pricing lands right in the middle of the sweet spot. It effortlessly gets the sharing plates thing right, with dishes that are conducive to sharing. Of the three Asian-inspired restaurants to open in the past few weeks, this one is way out ahead as my favourite.

Dinner for three with two cocktails and two beers was €138.

The Verdict: I love the energy, flavour and smoke of this new Thai-influenced restaurant.

Food provenance: Feighcullen free-range chicken, McLoughlin’s beef, Glenmar and Caterway.

Vegetarian options: XO oyster mushroom larb, crispy fried aubergine and baby kale fritters.

Wheelchair access: Fully accessible with an accessible toilet.

Music: Leon Bridges, R&B and soul.