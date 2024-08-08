Olympics Day 13: Irish in action and best of the rest as Kate O’Connor gets heptathlon under way

Team Ireland

It’s our quietest day yet in France, only Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow and heptathlete Kate O’Connor in action. And don’t be expecting any medals – we’re only in to round two of the golf, and the first four disciplines in the heptathlon.

Maguire and Meadow had, to be blunt, a “mare” of a day in their opening round at Le Golf National, both finishing on six-over, tied for 50th in the 60-strong field – a whole 13 shots behind leader Celine Boutier of France.

Five bogeys on the front nine left Meadow struggling from the off, and two more on the first three holes of the journey home left her at the bottom of the field. But she steadied herself, making par on the next five holes before finishing her round with a birdie.

Maguire had an equally rough time of it, not helped by starting her round with a double bogey. It didn’t get any better from there on on that front nine, culminating with a triple-bogey on the ninth. But as we know she doesn’t lack guts, three birdies on the final nine helping her to a 78, so at least she avoided the horror of an 80-plus effort.

Britain’s Charley Hull was one of three players to suffer that fate, her prediction that the ban on having a cigarette on the course, which, she said, helps “relax” her, would have an adverse impact on her performance, proving to be accurate. It was, then, a drag of a day.

But Boutier, the world number seven, had a dream of a first round, her 65 leaving her three shots clear of Ashleigh Buhai and sending the home crowd in to a frenzy.

O’Connor will hope for a happier start to her heptathlon campaign – it opens with the 100m hurdles, followed by the high jump, shot put and 200m.

Born in Newry and raised in Dundalk, O’Connor won Ireland’s first ever international heptathlon medal in 2019 when she took silver at the European Under-20 Championships. She went on to win a Commonwealth silver in 2022, and finished 13th at last year’s World Championships. She qualified in 23rd of the 24 places for Paris, so it’ll be a battle for the 23-year-old in this class of company.

Worth a watch

We’re at the business end of these Games, so there’s a mountain of worth-watching events – including finals today in the women’s long jump and 400m hurdles, and the men’s javelin throw and 110m hurdles.

But most eyes will be peeled on the men’s 200m final where the United States’ Noah Lyles will be aiming to complete the first Olympic sprint double since Usain Bolt achieved the feat (just the three times). He’s the favourite to do so…. but Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo looked a bit useful when he beat Lyles in their semi-final, while his United States’ team-mates Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton will be among those going all out to upset the odds.

Irish in action

From 9.05am - Kate O’Connor (Heptathlon)

9.22am - Leona Maguire (Golf - second round)

9.55am - Stephanie Meadow (Golf - second round)