Philip Donaghy (37) from Ballyboughal, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to possession of the proceeds of criminal conduct. Photograph: Collins

A horse breeder found with more than €180,000 in illicit cash, which he told gardaí he was holding, has been jailed for four years.

Philip Donaghy (37) pleaded guilty to possession of the proceeds of criminal conduct on November 12th, 2020.

Det Garda Peter Morris told prosecuting barrister Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing that gardaí found €181,425 in cash during a search of Donaghy’s home at Cnoc Dubh View, Ballyboughal, Co Dublin.

More than €153,900 was found in a large lunch box, sealed in cellophane, under a bed in a spare room. A further €26,000 was found in two jackets in Donaghy’s bedroom – €550, which the defendant said was his personal cash, and more than £1,100 sterling was also located.

During the search, Donaghy told gardaí he won the sterling at a track in Portmarnock. When asked about the cash, he said he was “holding it” and would wait for his solicitors. Donaghy said his fingerprints would be on the lunch box as he had handled it.

Donaghy was arrested, and nothing of evidential value was obtained when interviewed. A mobile was found during the search, and when it was analysed, there were messages referring to ounces and cash, which appear to indicate drug distribution, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court was told.

Donaghy has no previous convictions. Defending barrister Barra McGrory submitted that his client faced no charges in relation to the messages on the phone. He asked the court to consider his client’s guilty plea, noting a trial may have taken a “considerable amount of time”.

He noted that Donaghy has many years of involvement in the horse-trading industry and “had explanations for a lot of the money, which may have troubled the court” if the case was contested at trial.

McGrory noted that the search took place six years ago and that in the intervening period, his client had led a constructive and pro-social life. He asked the court for as much leniency as possible.

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References, including one from Donaghy’s current employer, were handed to the court. McGrory outlined that a reference from the chairperson of the Irish Harness Racing Association states that Donaghy had been a licensed member since its incorporation in 2016, as a breeder and owner of trotting horses for many years.

Counsel said the reference described Donaghy as an “active participant of harness racing for many years” who had not come to the attention of event stewards.

A probation report placed Donaghy at moderate risk of reoffending, with the probation officer noting that Donaghy minimised his offending and referred to non-payment of tax.

Ó Dúnlaing said the prosecution did not accept Donaghy’s references to non-payment of tax and that gardaí had concerns about two of the three references handed to the court.

Judge Martin Nolan noted that Donaghy gave various explanations to gardaí, and that the State “doesn’t believe those explanations”. He said that gardaí conducted an investigation and that the messages referring to drugs were “background information for the court”.

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“The court is satisfied the money is illicit, and this man was money laundering,” the judge said, describing it as “serious criminal misbehaviour”.

He said it was “quite a lot of money” and set a headline sentence of seven years, which he reduced to four years, taking into account the mitigation.