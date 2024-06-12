IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: European counts continue; woman dies after being hit by cyclist in Dublin

Here are the stories you need to start you day including; everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s Dublin concerts and the value of an Irish accent

Ireland’s Lauren Cadden, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley after their women's 4x400m semi-final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Wed Jun 12 2024 - 08:43
Fianna Fáil emerges as largest party of local government

Counts in the local elections were on the verge of a final conclusion last night, leaving Fianna Fáil marginally ahead on seats with Fine Gael winning just slightly more votes.

With only one count left to conclude in Kildare, Fianna Fáil emerged as the largest party of local government with 246 seats. Fine Gael were trailing them by only one seat, with 245 seats won.

The biggest pop star on the planet is coming to Dublin. Here's what to expect from her Eras Tour performances. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

