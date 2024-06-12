Your top stories on Wednesday: European counts continue; woman dies after being hit by cyclist in Dublin

Fianna Fáil emerges as largest party of local government
Counts in the local elections were on the verge of a final conclusion last night, leaving Fianna Fáil marginally ahead on seats with Fine Gael winning just slightly more votes.
With only one count left to conclude in Kildare, Fianna Fáil emerged as the largest party of local government with 246 seats. Fine Gael were trailing them by only one seat, with 245 seats won.
News
- ‘This is horrendous - it’s no way to treat a child’: Parents’ anger over lack of school places in Taoiseach’s home town
- Mummified remains destroyed by fire at St Michan’s Church in Dublin
- Homeless asylum seekers passes 2,000 for first time, new figures show
- Pedestrian (70s) dies five days after being struck by cyclist
- Weather today: Today will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Cloud will thicken in the west and southwest later. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees. Light westerly or variable winds will back southwest by afternoon. It will become overcast tonight as rain spreads eastwards across the country. Much of the east and northeast will stay dry until Thursday morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
Abroad
- ‘An Irish accent carries a level of privilege here in Australia’: The power of the Irish accent is something I’ve only come to realise since leaving Ireland. It has less power at home, for obvious reasons, given that too many of us feature one for it to be in any way remarkable.
World
- Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, convicted of lying about drug use to buy gun: Hunter Biden was on Tuesday convicted by a Delaware jury on federal gun charges, making him the first child of a US president to be tried and found guilty of a crime, in a case that has been a distraction for the re-election campaign of his father, Joe Biden.
Music
- Taylor Swift at Aviva Stadium: everything you need to know: Ready for it? Taylor Swift’s colossal Eras Tour is finally coming to Dublin.
Business
- Aer Lingus and pilots union set for fresh talks as strike ballot result nears: Aer Lingus and pilots union Ialpa are to meet again on Wednesday, in an effort to avert a possible round of strikes at the carrier.
Sports
- Sharlene Mawdsley seizes the day as Ireland go in search of another European Championship medal: When in Rome, carpe diem. That seemed to be the guiding thought for Sharlene Mawdsley even though the last thing she was expected to do after waking up here on Tuesday morning was to return to the old Stadio Olimpico for another 400m race, let alone one of major consequence.
