US sanctions UN’s Francesca Albanese amid her criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza

The US has said it will impose sanctions on Francesca Albanese. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

The United States said on Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the United Nations’ special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, who has been very critical of US ally Israel’s war in Gaza.

“Today I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council special rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt (International Criminal Court) action against US and Israeli officials, companies, and executives,” secretary of state Marco Rubio said in a statement.

In a post on X late on Wednesday, Ms Albanese wrote that she stood “firmly and convincingly on the side of justice, as I have always done”, without directly mentioning the US sanctions. In a text message to Al Jazeera, she was quoted as dismissing the US move as “mafia style intimidation techniques”.

Ms Albanese, an Italian lawyer and academic, has called on states at the UN Human Rights Council to impose an arms embargo and cut off trade and financial ties with Israel while accusing the US ally of waging a “genocidal campaign” in Gaza.

[ Israeli military campaign grinds on as Trump and Netanyahu focus on hostage releaseOpens in new window ]

Israel has faced accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice and of war crimes at the ICC over its devastating military assault on Gaza. Israel denies the accusations and says its campaign amounts to self-defence after a deadly October 2023 Hamas attack.

In a report published earlier this month, Ms Albanese accused over 60 companies, including major arms manufacturers and technology firms, of involvement in supporting Israeli settlements and military actions in Gaza. The report called on companies to cease dealings with Israel and for legal accountability for executives implicated in alleged violations of international law.

Ms Albanese is one of dozens of independent human rights experts mandated by the United Nations to report on specific themes and crises. The views expressed by special rapporteurs do not reflect those of the global body as a whole.

Rights experts slammed the US sanctions against Ms Albanese. Dylan Williams, vice-president for government affairs at the Centre for International Policy think tank, labelled them as “rogue state behaviour” while Amnesty International said special rapporteurs must be supported and not sanctioned.

[ Francesca Albanese: ‘The struggle against the Mafia has marked me and my sense of justice’Opens in new window ]

“Governments around the world and all actors who believe in the rule-based order and international law must do everything in their power to mitigate and block the effect of the sanctions against Francesca Albanese and more generally to protect the work and independence of special rapporteurs,” Amnesty International’s secretary general Agnes Callamard, a former UN special rapporteur, said.

Since returning to office in January, president Donald Trump has stopped US engagement with the UN Human Rights Council, extended a halt to funding for the Palestinian relief agency Unrwa and ordered a review of the UN cultural agency Unesco.

He has also announced US plans to quit the Paris climate deal and the World Health Organisation.

His administration imposed sanctions on four judges at the ICC in June in retaliation over the war tribunal’s issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and a past decision to open a case into alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025