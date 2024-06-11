Main Points

European Election Count

Limerick Mayoral Election

John Moran (Independent) topped the poll in the Limerick mayor election with 18,308 votes. Counting will continue this morning.

Local Election Count

Only a handful of seats remain unfilled in the local elections

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Independent candidates filled the vast majority of seats. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are neck-and-neck for first place.

Smaller parties are all mostly expected to retain their seats across county and city councils, with some gains for the Social Democrats and Aontú in particular

Sinn Féin now has 100 seats which is an improvement on its disastrous 2019 election

Taoiseach Simon Harris says he still believes the general election should be held in spring 2025

Key pieces

NEWS SNAP: There will be a full recount in Navan area from 10am. Two seats had been filled before FF Kashif Ali called for recount when he was eliminated with seven votes separating him and SF Caoimhe Ni Shluain.

What’s going down in Dublin Town?

Dublin might be the only European constituency to finish the count today and one way or another it is likely to be a nail biter with one Green, One Labour and two Boylans fighting it out for the last two seats.

Fianna Fail’s Barry Andrews and Fine Gael’s Regina Doherty look like shoo-ins at this stage - with the former set to be first past the post.

But this is where it gets interesting. Independent Niall Boylan jumped into third place late last night and currently has over 39,000 votes after he got a large chunk of anti-immigration candidate Malachy Steenson’s votes once he was eliminated.

Sinn Fein’s Lynn Boylan has over 37,000 but her running mate Daithí Doolan will be next to be eliminated and he has just under 12,000 votes.

Assuming a large number of them go to Lynn Boylan, that will take her back into third place and then it becomes a real dogfight for the last seat between Niall Boylan, the Green Party’s Ciarán Cuffe and Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin.

This is where the 17,000 plus votes of Social Democrat candidate Sinead Gibney are likely to be key with Clare Daly and Brid Smith also still in the running, albeit some way off the pace.

All done and dusted in Donegal

The rise of the newly-formed 100% Redress Party will undoubtedly be the talking point of the 2024 local elections in Co Donegal, writes Stephen Maguire.

Formed as a result of the defective blocks scandal which saw thousands of homes literally crumble across the county, the party put up a total of six candidates for election.

But to win four seats after stunning performances by the likes of Joy Beard, Ali Farren, Tomas Sean Devine and Denis McGee is perhaps more than even they expected.

Talk of taking a seat in Dail Eireann when a general election is called next year is already being mooted.

“That must be our aim because the people have spoken locally and we know the support is there,” said Ali Farren in one of dozens of interviews he conducted since topping the poll in the Carndonagh LEA.

There have been a number of impressive individual performances across the constituency with community worker Declan Meehan trebling his vote from his first outing five years ago to top the poll in the Milford Electoral Area.

Meehan has a track record on community issues and is Donegal’s first openly gay councillor.

It looked for a long time that the gender balance in the county would diminish even further from the worryingly low base of just four female councillors on the 37 strong-seat council.

It did dwindle somewhat but impressive outings for Joy Beard, Sinn Fein’s Dakota Nic Mheanman and sitting councillor Niamh Kennedy means that women still have a voice, albeit a quieter one, on Donegal County Council.

It was not Fine Gael’s finest hour with the party losing their seat in the Inishowen Peninsula after Johnny McGuinness lost out on the last seat in the Carndonagh Electoral Area to Labour’s Martin Farren who claimed the solitary seat for his party in the entire constituency of Donegal.

There were truly emotional scenes when Fianna Fail’s Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly topped the poll in the Letterkenny Electoral Area.

The seat was left to Kelly’s father, also Donal, after the sudden death of another son Manus Kelly who was tragically killed while competing in the Donegal International Rally in June 2019. He won the last seat in Letterkenny LEA back in 2019 and passed it to his who, in turn, passed it to another son Donal Mandy.

Having worked tirelessly in the role for the last three years, Donal Mandy received a huge endorsement from the electorate with an impressive 1,841 first preference votes.

One shock omission from the new-look council will be that of outgoing Milford LEA councillor John O’Donnell who was talked of as a poll-topped but who was ousted partly due to the rise of Declan Meehan.

After all the dust has settled on a marathon vote, the set-up of the new Donegal County Council means that there are 10 Fianna Fail seats, 10 Sinn Fein seats, 9 Independents, 4 100% Redress, 3 Fine Gael and one Labour.

And we have news of a recount recount (so good they did it twice) from Suzanne Pender in Carlow.

The second recount starting this morning. Currently there are three candidates with just two votes between them for final two seats.

Brian O’Donoghue (FG) 894

Jim Deane (SF) 893

Catherine Callaghan (FG) 892

Difficult to say when it will conclude but the first recount ran until 4.30pm yesterday. 8,000 votes approx to be rechecked.

We have more from Marie O’Halloran in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown.

The final seat will be decided today between People Before Profit and Sinn Féin with a full recheck in Killiney-Shankill.

Returning officer Stephen Brady will conduct a recheck because of the six vote margin in favour of PBP candidate and former councillor Dave O’Keeffe over first time Sinn Féin candidate Roland Kennedy.

An earlier one vote margin had initially favoured Sinn Féin then flipped to PBP whose candidate was declared elected.

Last night Independent Cormac Lucey conceded to Fine Gael’s Dan Carson after a full recheck in Blackrock. Mr Lucey, an economic commentator said “I lost out by one tenth of a vote, as close a margin as it could have been”.

The results mean Fine Gael remains the largest party on the council with 16 seats, an increase of three.

Late last night Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council lost its outlier status for gender parity, writes Marie O’Halloran. The 40-seat local authority which previously had 20 male and 20 female councillors now comprises 27 men and just 13 women.

It is however an outlier as one of the few councils where the Green Party has retained all its seats. Cllr Lauren Tuite, a project manager for rehabilitating derelict buildings, was elected without reaching the quota on day three of the disputed count in Killiney-Shankill. Her election means the party has returned six councillors, one in each ward, on a reduced count.

In the Limerick mayoral election John Moran, the former Department of Finance secretary general who ran as an independent, is well ahead after topping the poll with 18,308 votes, some 5,000 more than his nearest challenger, Helen O’Donnell, another independent candidate.

However, with the quota set at 39,873 and 15 contenders in the race, Mr Moran is a long way from being elected and the count is a long way from concluding. Fianna Fáil’s Dee Ryan (11,785) and Fine Gael’s Daniel Butler (10,190) were third and fourth respectively after the first count.

Counting will resume later this morning.

While much of the attention today will focus on what is happening at a European level, there are still some very anxious people waiting to find out if the have made it onto councils across the country.

Outside of some recounts that will happen, here is a quick rundown of the seats still outstanding as it stands.

Carlow - 2 seats to fill

Kildare - 3 seats to fill

Meath - 5 seats to fill

Offaly - 2 seats to fill

So, here we are again. Good morning from The Irish Times. I’m Conor Pope and I will be covering the unfolding story for a decent chunk of the day. It is unlikely to be a frenetic as it has been since Saturday morning (he said hopefully) because as it stands there are just 12 of the 949 council seats still to be filled, a single mayoral contest in Limerick to be decided and 13 of the 14 seats in the European Parliament to be confirmed. Sure it will be over by lunchtime.

No, no it won’t.