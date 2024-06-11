Talks between Aer Lingus and pilots underway as ballot for strike action nears end

Aer Lingus and its pilots began fresh talks on Tuesday morning aimed at agreeing a pay deal that would avert expected strike action.

Holidaymakers face a possible Aer Lingus strike in late June or early July as pilots vote on industrial action in a row with the airline.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) began balloting members in the airline last week. That vote will conclude on Wednesday at which point a result will be known. Sources on both sides expect Ialpa members to back their union’s call for industrial action.

Ialpa has confirmed it is recommending pilots “vote in favour of industrial action, up to and including strike action”.

The dispute threatens uncertainty for Irish holidaymakers and overseas tourists as Aer Lingus flies millions of passengers between this country, Europe and North America every summer.

Should pilots back industrial action, they could opt for an initial one-day strike by the end of this month or in early July.

Before that, pilots could observe a work to rule, meaning they operate strictly according to their contracts.

This would limit the airline’s flexibility at a time when pressure on its resources is high, potentially leading to some cancellations or delays.

Any form of industrial action will require seven days’ notice from the union to the company.

However, should both sides agree a deal on Tuesday, strike action should be averted even if union members vote for it.

Ialpa president Captain Mark Tighe has previously said offers made to pilots so far had failed to reflect the airline’s “enormous” profits, which were €225 million last year.

“Ialpa is seeking a pay increase of 23.8 per cent over three years, which is clearly reasonable and affordable for a profitable company such as Aer Lingus,” Capt Tighe said.

He maintained pilots had made huge sacrifices in pay and conditions during the pandemic.

Aer Lingus previously branded the ballot unnecessary, and warned it would disrupt passengers and other workers.

“The Labour Court issued an interim recommendation which was accepted by Aer Lingus and outlined a clear path forward for continued engagement on pilot pay with a view to resolving it,” said the airline.

Aer Lingus has said Ialpa sought an effective 27 per cent increase while rejecting a three-year company pay tribunal offer, worth 12.25 per cent, with a 1.5 per cent bonus, to which other workers have agreed.

The airline has challenged Ialpa’s position that pilots have not had their pay increased since 2019, and said they received increments each year since then. “Pilots at the airline are already very will paid,” it argued.