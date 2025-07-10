Fine Gael’s Seán Kelly rules himself out of presidential election race

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly 'I think the best thing is to do the continue the work I have been doing in Europe.' Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly has said he will not seek his party’s nomination to run in the forthcoming election for the presidency.

The move leaves former European commissioner Mairead McGuinness as the only widely tipped potential candidate from the party to contest the election to succeed President Michael D Higgins, which is likely to take place in late October or early November.

Mr Kelly said it was a crucial time for European politics and he wanted to influence affairs in Brussels on behalf of Ireland.

The Ireland South MEP did not explicitly endorse Ms McGuinness but said she would be a good candidate and if selected, he would support her.

He said the party members would have welcomed a contest and noted nominations were open for another week.

“I think the members would like to have a contest, but ultimately you have to have more than one candidate ... so let’s see how it pans out,” the former GAA president told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The Co Kerry native said that it had been “one of the biggest decisions” of his life not to seek to be elected to Áras an Uachtaráin.

Irish Times Political Correspondent Harry McGee takes a look at who may yet declare their intention to run in the presidential election. Video: Dan Dennison

The opportunity was once in a lifetime and he was disappointed, but he had decided he wanted to continue his work in the European Parliament, he said.

“I asked myself one question. I said, am I happy with what I’m doing at the moment? And I said I am. Would I be happier spending seven years in the Áras considering John B Keane said a day out of Kerry Is a day wasted?

“And I’d said, perhaps not. So I looked at all the pros and cons and I’m very disappointed in some respects because it’s only something that comes along once in a lifetime.

“An awful lot of TDs and supporters within Fine Gael and outside Fine Gael were anxious for me to run and to support me but ultimately I had to make up my own mind having consulted with my family who were 100 per cent behind whatever decision I was willing to take.

“I think the best thing is at this point in time to continue the work I’ve been doing in Europe.”

When asked why he had changed his mind about running, Mr Kelly said he had never made his mind up.

“I was thinking seriously about it. And some days I would say yes, and other days I would say no. It’s obviously you’re head of state. It’s the highest political honour you can get in Ireland.

“But when I looked at it deeply. It’s largely a ceremonial role. You don’t have that much power or influence even though you can dress it up whatever way you like and I like to be involved politically.”

Meanwhile, left-leaning parties in the Dáil are likely to nominate their own preferred candidates to stand in the presidential election rather than gather around an agreed candidate.

Opposition leaders met on Wednesday evening in Leinster House to discuss their approach to the election.