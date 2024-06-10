Pedestrian (70s) dies five days after being struck by cyclist

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or footage of the fatal incident in Dublin 6 on June 4th

A pedestrian has been killed after being struck a cyclist in south Dublin.

The deceased, a woman aged in her 70s, died five days after the incident which occurred on Tuesday, June 4th.

According to gardai, the woman was seriously injured when the incident took place at about 11pm on the Ranelagh Road in Dublin 6.

She was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Sunday. The male cyclist was uninjured.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted and Garda enquiries are ongoing. They have appealed to any witnesses to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling on the Ranelagh Road between 10.45pm and 11.15pm on Tuesday, June 4th, have been asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information can contact Irishtown garda station at 01 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.