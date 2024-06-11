Number of homeless asylum seekers passes 2,000 for first time, new figures show

The number of homeless asylum seekers has passed 2,000 for the first time, new figures show.

Data published by the Department of Integration on Tuesday show 2,006 male international protection applicants (IPAs) are “awaiting offer of accommodation” – up 40 since Friday.

A total of 3,734 “eligible male IPAs [international protection applicants]” have presented for accommodation since December 4th when the Department announced it would no longer provide accommodation to single males – up 65 since Friday. The figures show 1,356 were “subsequently offered accommodation” and increase of 19 since Friday.

The data comes as agencies warns of an “escalation” in eviction letters being issued to people in direct provision accommodation on being recognised as refugees or having leave to remain.

The Irish Refugee Council say the notices are increasing in number and frequency and the “grace period” in which to find alternative housing is shortening, from up to 18 months in the past to sometimes less than six months.

A group of single mothers, all facing eviction from their direct provision accommodation in coming weeks, are appealing to be allowed remain until they source their own homes. They say their children are “heartbroken” at the prospect of leaving communities, schools and sports clubs.

Action Aid Ireland, which works with the mothers is supporting them in appealing for measures to protect their children from the “further trauma” of forced displacement from their homes.

In a letter to the Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman the parents, based in centres in Cork and Wicklow, ask him to “revoke the letters threatening to evict parents and their children living in IPAS [International Protection Accommodation Service] accommodation on 5th July”.

They ask him to extend an exemption currently applied to people aged 65 or over or who have significant medical needs, from a requirement to move.

“Minister, we do not want to live in direct provision,” they say. “We are doing everything we can to leave. We know it is not a place to raise our children.”

In the notice from the Department the mothers are told: “As you will no doubt appreciate we do not have the capacity to continue to accommodate people once they have received status to remain in Ireland ... You have reached the stage where you must now progress to independent accommodation.”

It continues: “Owing to the urgent need we must now ask you to move to independent alternative accommodation in the community on Friday July 5th 2024. This step is required to ensure that there is sufficient space in IPAS accommodation to meet our legal obligation of housing those people still in the process of seeking international protection”.

However the mothers say leaving is “not a straightforward process ... As single parents, not from Ireland and being people of colour, the challenges we face are compounded ... You can only imagine the stress this is having on our children. For years they have tried to integrate into their communities, through their schools and local sports clubs and now faced with another move to an unknown place. They are heartbroken.”

Cillian Quinn, spokesman for Action Aid, says forcing already vulnerable families to move from a community, often after several years, would be “devastating” for them and their children, while Nick Henderson, chief executive of the Irish Refugee Council, says such a measure is “wrong-headed” that “further entrenches the difficulties people find themselves in”.

A department spokesman said: “There were 5,644 people with status in IPAS accommodation at the end of April 2024. All those with permission to remain are written to once status has been granted and are advised they must now seek alternative accommodation.

“Given current accommodation demands and Ireland’s legal obligation to provide accommodation to international protection applicants, those who have held a permission to remain in Ireland for a considerable length of time may be transferred to alternative emergency accommodation.”