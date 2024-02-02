Carlow crash: ‘An absolute gent gone far too soon’

Three people were killed in Crash on the N80 near Carlow Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Tributes have been paid to Daryl Culbert (21) one of three young people killed in a car crash in Co Carlow on Wednesday night.

Mr Culbert from Kiltegan, Co Wicklow was a rally driver as was his well-known father Trevor Culbert.

On its Facebook page, Carlow Autograss posted: “We send our love, support and sincere condolences to Trevor, Heather, the Culbert and Glynn families on the sad passing of Daryl. He will be sadly missed by us all as a member and friend. Rest in peace Daryl CW8.”

West Waterford Autograss posted: “It was with great sadness that the news filtered through yesterday on the untimely passing Daryl Culbert, a long time member of Carlow Autograss and great supporters of West Waterford Autograss.

“We offer our sincere condolences to Trevor, Heather, the Culbert and extended families on the sad passing of Daryl, He will be sadly missed by many, one of the most unassuming young men on and off the track and had gone on to prove successful in other forms of motorsport.”

Mr Culbert died alongside his friends, Michael Kelly (25) from Nurney, Co Carlow and Katie Graham (19) from Arles on the Carlow/Laois border when their car skidded after heavy rain in the townland of Leagh between Graiguenaspiddoge and Kelllistown around 5kms from Carlow town at around 11.30pm.

A fourth occupant, a man in his 20s, from Ballinabranagh, Co Carlow was seriously injured, rushed by paramedics to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny and has subsequently been transferred to hospital in Dublin. His injuries are described by gardaí as not life threatening.

Mr Culbert was described overnight on social media by a close friend as “an absolute gent gone far too soon,” while another said: “Those who knew him know how sound he really was.”

Hundreds of condolence messages paid tribute to the three who lost their lives with one sympathiser offering, “heartfelt condolences to the Culbert, Kelly and Graham families. May Daryl, Michael and Katie rest in peace together.”

While one mourner said: “RIP Daryl. A year knowing you and now it’s over my thoughts to your family and friends. You were a good chap to me. Can’t tell you how it feels typing this. Fly high my man and to Michael and the others rip.”

South East Technology University is offering counselling to students and staff members affected by the fatal crash.

In a statement SETU said: “We’re truly saddened with the news of the tragic crash that took place in Carlow. Our thoughts are with those involved, their families and friends.

“Supports are available within the SETU for staff and students affected.”

Pharm Tech Carlow said: “Along with everyone across Carlow, our thoughts are with the families and friends of those involved with the tragic crash in Carlow.”

The bodies of the three young people have been brought to University Hospital Waterford where postmortem examinations will be performed.

The car was travelling in the direction of Carlow town as it is understood they were travelling to the Circle K garage in Rathcrogue where other car enthusiasts sometimes meet.

The collision follows at least four fatal crashes along the same stretch of road last year. Numerous representations have been made to Carlow County Council over the road by local politicians for improvements to be carried out.

The road between Glynn’s Buses and Tinryland has now reopened following an extensive crash investigation by garda forensic collision experts.

The N80, along which the young friends were travelling, is a busy link road between Rosslare Europort and M9/M10 motorways.

Garda Superintendent Andy Farrell from Carlow Garda station described the crash scene as one of the “most severe I’ve attended – it was really, really traumatic” in his 25 years of service.

The latest deaths bring to 18 the number who have lost their lives on the nation’s roads since the start of the year compared to 21 for the same period in 2023.

