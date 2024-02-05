Trainee mechanic whose passion in life was cars remembered at funeral mass in Carlow

A small church perched upon a hill was where family and friends gathered to say their last goodbyes to Daryl Culbert, a “one of a kind” son, brother and grandson, mourners at his Church of Ireland Funeral service in Kiltegan, Co Wicklow heard.

More than a thousand people started to gather outside St Peter’s Church over an hour before the service.

Daryl (21), the only son of Trevor and Heather, died alongside his two friends Michael ‘Mikey’ Kelly (25) and Katie Graham (19) when the car they were in skidded after heavy rain in the townland of Leagh between Graiguenaspiddoge and Kelllistown about 5kms from Carlow town at about 11.30pm last Wednesday.

Daryl’s cortege arrived outside amid audible crying from students from his former secondary school, Kilkenny College. Members of Carlow Autograss, a local amateur car racing club, provided a guard of honour with their cross kart buggies.

His mother, Heather, was helped into the church by family members followed by Daryl’s sisters Chloe and Amy, grandmother Joan and grandfather Albert.

Daryl’s oak coffin was adorned with a floral wreath of white and cream roses and lilies, his photograph, and other floral tributes.

Rev Máirt Hanley led 12 other clerics along with Bishop Adrian Wilkinson in the service.

He told the congregation: “What words are there? What can we say? All we can really do is try to be there for his family. It is a terrible shock, to have such a bright light taken from us. In many ways we feel robbed of a life, robbed of the opportunities of the circumstances which will never happen. A light that shined all by itself but that light now shines in eternity. I pray that it breaks through in your life and in your memory…in the coming days, months, weeks and years.”

In the eulogy Daryl’s father Trevor described his son as a “one of a kind” who was “not only my son but my best friend as well”.

Mr Culbert continued: “I’d like to say a few words about Daryl. About who knew Daryl know that he was a quiet spoken chap, with a cheeky grin, a loveable glint in his eye and you couldn’t but love him.

“Daryl was our first born, big brother to Chloe and Amy. He grew up here in Kiltegan and went to the primary school just next door, then went on to board in Kilkenny College which he thoroughly enjoyed and made many wonderful friends.

“Daryl’s passion in life was cars. He was a trainee mechanic which he started in my garage from an early age. Daryl started his working life in an engineering shop in Tullow, he then went to Boland’s Volvo in Carlow and was very popular with everyone over there. He recently started phase two of his apprenticeship in Finglas training centre.

“Daryl’s knowledge as a first year trainee was second to none. His knowledge and interest was all down to his love in cars. He was an accomplished autocross and cross kart driver. This was a passion we both shared and we developed an unbreakable bond. We would spend endless hours in the workshop preparing his car.”

His fathert told how Daryl won several racing events and was awarded All-Ireland special autocross champion and driver of the year on two occasions.

“Daryl then progressed on to cross kart driving where his results continued to be outstanding. We enjoyed all our days at many different events, the people we met and the friends Daryl and I made through this sport are the soundest bunch that you could ever come across,” he said.

He said the families of the other victims of the crash were in “our thoughts and prayers”.

Daryl’s cross kart buggy was at his graveside during his burial in the adjoining cemetery.