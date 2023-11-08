Teenager remanded in detention charged over fatal crash on M8 in Co Cork

The 17-year-old was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Johnny Foley and three charges of dangerous driving causing serious harm. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A 17-year-old has been remanded in detention after he was charged in connection with a fatal car crash in which he allegedly drove down the M8 motorway in Co Cork in the wrong direction at high speed and crashed, resulting in the death of a teenager and three others suffering serious injuries.

The accused, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was brought before Mallow District Court on Wednesay and charged with 12 motoring offences including one relating to the death of Johnny Foley (16), who was a front seat passenger in the car allegedly driven by the accused.

Det Garda John Murphy ,of Fermoy Garda station, gave evidence of arresting the accused at around 8am on Wednesday and charging him with 12 offences related to events in Mitchelstown and the surrounding area in the early hours of July 1st last.

The 17-year-old was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Johnny Foley and three charges of dangerous driving causing serious harm to two teenage passengers in his car as well as another motorist, Roisin Stakelum, who was injured in the two car collision at Ballybeg, Mitchelstown

The accused was also charged with endangerment at Ballybeg, Mitchelstown in that it is alleged he drove down the M8 on the wrong side at high speed, forcing other motorists to take evasive action, thereby causing a substantial risk to others.

He was also charged with four counts of dangerous driving on the same date at Ballybeg, Mitchelstown; Junction 12, Mitchelstown; Carrigane, Mitchelstown; and the Firgrove Roundabout at Coolenave, Mitchelstown.

He was also charged with attempting to unlawfully take a car without the permission of the owner at Glanworth in north Co Cork, driving without insurance, and driving without a valid driving licence at Ballybeg, Mitchelstown on the same occasion.

Det Garda Murphy said he asked the teenager, in the presence of an adult, if he understood the charges and he replied that he did. The teenager made no reply to any of the charges, he said.

Det Garda Murphy said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment before a judge and jury on the dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing serious harm and endangerment charges.

Sgt Linda O’Leary applied for a remand in detention. Defence solicitor Cathal Lombard said he was not making an application in relation to bail at this point, but if a bail pack was available he would like sight of it as he was reserving his position in relation to making an application in the future.

Judge Colm Roberts remanded the to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus to appear again at Mallow District Court by video link on November 14th. He also granted him free legal aid and assigned Mr Lombard to represent him.