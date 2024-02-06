‘It shouldn’t end like this’: Carlow crash victim remembered for his ‘cheeky smile’

Michael Kelly died last Wednesday night when the car he was travelling in with Katie Graham (19) and Daryl Culbert (21) skidded after heavy rain

Hundreds of mourners stood in the pouring rain to pay their last respects as a hearse carrying the remains of Michael “Mikey” Kelly – a young man who was known for always having “a smile on his face from ear to ear”.

The 25-year-old died alongside his two friends in a single car crash, which brought a tight-knit community to a standstill.

Mr Kelly from An Mainteach, Newtown Road, Nurney, Co Carlow died last Wednesday night when the car he was travelling in with Katie Graham (19) and Daryl Culbert (21) skidded after heavy rain in the townland of Leagh, 5km from Carlow town at 11.30pm.

The Requiem Mass was concelebrated by six priests, including Fr Martin Smith - a friend and colleague of Michael’s mother Rita who works in the South Eastern Technology University. Michael is also survived by his young brother Jordan.

Michael’s car, a black Lexus was parked outside the St Brigid’s Church as a reminder of his love for it.

In a eulogy, Jordan said: “If you told me a few years ago that I would be standing up making a speech for my big brother Mike I would have presumed it would have been as best man at his wedding to his lovely girlfriend Sasha. And as much as Mike wouldn’t want me to do it, that’s exactly what he’s going to get.

“Mike was a very soft-spoken chap, a cheeky smile and a glint in his eye like his friend Daryl. I would love to describe Mike as a car enthusiast, or fanatic but that wouldn’t do him justice. He really had petrol flowing through his veins. For anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Mike, you would know that he was training to be an electrician, waiting for his last stint in college before he qualified but that was just one side of him.

“Mike’s passions were spending time at home with his family or standing in the shed talking to his friends and with Sasha he managed to combine the two.”

Jordan recounted their life growing up over the years and said he was “amazingly blessed” to have him as a big brother.

He thanked all the emergency services, and anyone who dropped anything up to their house or called up for a chat. He finished saying that he was sure Michael and Sasha would have eventually married.

Symbols of the trainee electrician’s life were brought to the altar by relatives and friends of Michael’s. A painting by his girlfriend Sasha symbolising their love for each was brought to the altar, followed by a family photograph of him, and a racing helmet owned by his late father Michael, which he wore at any opportunity he could.

Another symbol included a model of an RC Drift Car which represented his passion and love of cars while a pair of sneakers and work trousers highlighted his trade.

Fr Smith recounted to mourners words that were so often used when Michael and his friends spoke about cars.

“‘Come on let’s go for a spin’. And that’s all it was. But it was a spin that has robbed us of a glowing son, a smiling brother, of a loving boyfriend and of a good friend. We’re all in shock. Your family and friends and we your friends.

“Mike’s big smiling face from ear to ear beams out of all the photographs even the baby photographs, his gentleness and his quiet manner, his big love of cars, standing around talking to his friends about them or going for a spin. It shouldn’t end like this.”