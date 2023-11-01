Irish Journalism Awards: The Irish Times has 37 nominees shortlisted

Arthur Beesley, Jennifer Bray, Kitty Holland and Paul Cullen have all been nominated for news reporter of the year. Photograph: David Sleator

The Irish Times has 37 entries shortlisted for the upcoming Irish Journalism Awards in Dublin later this month.

The entries are spread across a range of categories including arts, business, crime, foreign affairs coverage, news, investigative, opinion, politics, sports and features journalism.

Arthur Beesley, Jennifer Bray, Kitty Holland and Paul Cullen have all been nominated for news reporter of the year.

Beesley has also been nominated for scoop of the year as has Conor Gallagher, who is shortlisted for crime journalist of the year.

Bray is also nominated for political journalist of the year while Cullen is shortlisted in the investigative journalism category alongside Naomi O’Leary, who is also nominated for her foreign coverage.

Daniel McLaughlin, Jade Wilson, Sally Hayden are also shortlisted in the foreign coverage category.

Shauna Bowers and Conor Capplis were shortlisted for young journalist of the year while Laura Slattery has been nominated for showbiz journalist of the year.

Lara Marlowe and Seanín Graham are shortlisted in the broadsheet features category. Marlowe, Keith Duggan and Patrick Freyne are nominated in the arts journalism and criticism category.

Anthea Rowan, Fintan O’Toole, Justine McCarthy and Orla Tinsley have been shortlisted in the columnist of the year broadsheet category.

Gavin Cummiskey, Gordon Manning and Malachy Clerkin were nominated in the broadsheet sports journalist category, with Mark Paul picking up a nomination for business journalist of the year.

Irish Times video journalists Enda O’Dowd and Chris Maddaloni were nominated for their work, and the podcast team were nominated for the Women’s Podcast.

The Irish Times was shortlisted for magazine of the year and front page of the year, with two nominations also in the digital innovation category.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Mansion House on November 15th.