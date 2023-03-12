Oscars Live: with a record 14 nominations, will 2023 be the year of the Irish?

The first big controversy of the ceremony itself is that the traditional red carpet has been jettisoned in favour of what organisers are calling a “champagne carpet”.

Hmm. Well, we all know how everybody absolutely loves change for change’s sake.

“It’s a remnant, we got it for a very good price downtown,” joked Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel as it was unveiled. “I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed.”

I have read a serious explanation for why they have done this, but I’m not sure I understand it – something about sandy beaches in golden hour.

Technically, of course, it’s only a champagne carpet in the Champagne region of France – everywhere else, it’s sparkling beige.

Red/champagne carpet dressing is a big business in its own right, so will Irish designers be getting in on the act this year? In her Oscars fashion preview, Corina Gaffey explores the question of who will be wearing who.

In the meantime, I’m with this guy.

A one-person protest took place before the champagne carpet as preparations were getting underway. Photograph: Stefani Reynolds/AFP

Over the next hour or so, I’ll be previewing a night expected to yield a mantelpiece full of Oscars for Everything Everywhere All at Once, the most inventive science fiction comedy ever set in a tax office. It’s the mid-life crisis multiverse film with talking rocks and – in keeping with the edible finger theme of a certain other best picture contender – hands made of hot dogs.

From about 10pm, via the magic of the news wires, I’ll be eyeing the limos as they spill their starry occupants onto the “red” carpet – more on its redness, or lack of it, later – because while winning is nice, striking fabulous poses is even more important.

Then the Oscars ceremony itself, or what the Americans love to call the “telecast”, will begin at midnight Irish time. This is an hour earlier than usual because the US moved to daylight savings time today, temporarily shortening the time delay between the west coast and Ireland to just seven hours.

The other good news is that Sky, the rights-holders here, hasn’t made the ceremony exclusive to Sky Cinema customers as it has in the past. It will also broadcast the show on the channels Sky Showcase, Sky Arts and Sky News, with Now entertainment members able to access it via Sky Showcase.

Apologies for deploying the “M” word, but if sleep beats Oscar every time, RTÉ2′s highlights show is on Monday at 9.30pm – by which point all of Hollywood will be in full comedown mode.

Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Michelle Yeoh (centre), Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan. All three are nominated tonight. Photograph: A24 Films.

Hello, and welcome to The Irish Times live blog for the 95th Academy Awards, aka Oscars night, and a special one for Ireland with a record haul of 14 nominations.

These include an incredible quarter of all the acting nominations, nine nods for The Banshees of Inisherin and the first ever Irish-language hopeful in the best international feature category. The green wave is here and in well-deserved shouting distance of those coveted gold statuettes. Go n-éirí libh!

True, the bookmakers’ odds suggest getting Irish hands on multiple Oscars could be a challenge tonight, but it’s worth remembering that just having a ticket to the Dolby Theatre is already an amazing achievement, and surviving all the way to the after-parties should count as victory in its own right.

So, defrost your finger food – preferably not the Banshees kind – and catch up on the backstory to this year’s shindig, starting with Donald Clarke’s rundown of who should win and who will win at the most Irish Oscars ever.