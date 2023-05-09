Eurovision 2023 semi-final live: Ireland’s Wild Youth sing for grand final spot

The last time the Eurovision was held in a country other than the one that had won the previous year was in 1980, when the Netherlands agreed to host instead of Israel, which had won two years in a row and declined to host for a second successive year.

So it was in The Hague where Johnny Logan chalked up what was then only Ireland’s second victory with the Shay Healy-penned song What’s Another Year – a sentiment that the Israeli broadcaster evidently did not share.

Johnny Logan performs at Eurovision in The Hague in 1980, when he won with What's Another Year. Photograph: Viktor Dammann/RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images

A month after Ukraine’s victory last year, the EBU entered talks with the BBC to host this year’s competition on the basis that the UK, after years of Eurovision disaster, had come second thanks to Sam Ryder and his song Space Man.

The UK and the BBC stepping in on behalf of Ukraine was a sensitive matter, not least because both Ukrainian culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko and the Ukrainian broadcaster UA: PBC had expressed hope that they would be able to host.

That sadly wasn’t going to be feasible, so the UK was confirmed as hosts in July, with Liverpool selected from a shortlist of cities in October.

After so long in the Eurovision wilderness – the UK last hosted in 1998, following its victory at the 1997 contest in Dublin – the BBC is obviously wildly excited about showing off its live event capabilities.

But it also has to be mindful that it is hosting “in consultation with” UA: PBC and that the chance to be hosts has only fallen its way because of the terrible situation in Ukraine.

So expect a strong Ukrainian flavour throughout proceedings, from the blue-and-yellow hue of Eurovision’s heart logo to Ukrainian co-host Julia Sanina’s central role to the inclusion of Ukrainian singer Alyosha, one of tonight’s interval acts. There’ll be some chat with veteran Ukrainian commentator Timur Miroshnychenko, too.

On Saturday night, the Grand Final will open with 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra and a performance titled Voices of New Generation, while the flag parade of finalists will be soundtracked by “some iconic past Ukrainian Eurovision contestants” weaved with “British classics”.

Ukraine's Julia Sanina (centre) with her Eurovision co-hosts Alesha Dixon (left) and Hannah Waddingham (right) during a rehearsal for tonight's semi-final. Photograph: Adam Vaughan/EPA

Last year was not Ukraine’s first Eurovision triumph. It is, in fact, the only country to have won three times in the 21st century, with its other victories coming in 2004, when Ruslana won it with Wild Dances, and 2016, when Jamala won it with 1944.

So while Russia’s war on Ukraine undoubtedly led to the 2022 result, it has a strong record overall since making its debut in 2003 – the first year the UK got nul points – and is the only country to have an enviable 100 per cent qualifying rate from the semi-finals.

Russia was kicked out of Eurovision 2022 after the EBU “consulted” with its membership, including Ukraine’s UA: PBC, which had no truck with the initial EBU statement that the competition was “a non-political cultural event”. The EBU swiftly concluded that Russia’s participation would “bring the competition into disrepute” and it remains suspended this year.

Russia-Ukraine tensions had previously spilled onto the Eurovision stage back in 2016, when Jamala beat pre-contest favourites Russia with a song that documented the deportation of Crimean Tatars under Joself Stalin and was widely interpreted as criticism of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine.

Russia’s aggression in Europe continues to cast a shadow over the event – indeed, it is noticeable how many of the songs in this year’s contest are about war, conflict and, indeed, Armageddon.

It is not inconceivable that Ukraine will win again this year. Their entry, Heart of Steel by pop duo Tvorchi, was chosen in December during a live broadcast from a Kyiv bomb shelter.

Ukraine's Eurovision 2023 entry Heart of Steel by Tvorchi. Photograph: Chloe Hashemi/EBU

While Saturday’s Grand Final will combine a jury vote and a public televote as usual, the two semi-finals will be public voting only this year, in a change to proceedings.

This is because the EBU’s independent voting partner detected “irregular voting patterns” last year in the jury votes of six countries taking part in one of the semi-finals: Azerbaijan, Georgia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania and San Marino.

Another change this year is that there is a “rest of world” public vote for non-participating countries watching the broadcast, with these votes collectively forming the equivalent of a single country. This is “in recognition of the global reach of the event”, according to the EBU.

Viewers from non-participating countries can only vote “via a secure online platform using a credit card from their country”, with all of this overseen by the EBU’s voting partner – a German company called Digame – and overseen by its independent voting observer, accountancy giant EY.

Reminder: you cannot vote for your own country. Well, you can if you live in another one.

Irish diaspora: we may need your help.

The basics: tonight’s batch of 10 qualifiers from 15 countries will be joined in the grand final by 10 qualifiers from the 16 qualifiers set to perform in Semi-Final 2 on Thursday night. Ukraine plus the “Big Five” Eurovision funders of Germany, the UK, France, Spain and Italy will then bring Saturday’s song tally up to 26.

Later tonight, we’ll be treated to tasters of France (La Zarra with the classy cabaret song Évidemment), Germany (Lord of the Lost with tedious shout-fest Blood and Glitter) and Italy (leather-trousered Marco Mengoni with heartfelt ballad Due Vite).

My favourites, for what it’s worth, are France, Norway, which is first up tonight, and (from the second semi-final) Poland’s summery Solo by Blanka (though the bookies suggest this breezy ditty is doomed).

I’m also partial to the Austrian song, which is about being haunted by Edgar Allen Poe, and I only want good things for Portugal’s Mimicat, who we will see tonight.

Austria's Teya & Salena rehearse Who the Hell is Edgar? ahead of their Thursday semi-final. Photograph: Claire Louise Bennett/EBU

Let’s just get this one out of the way. Since the semi-finals were introduced in 2004, we have failed to qualify 10 times and got through six times – but only twice in the past decade. And on two of the occasions we did qualify, we came last in the final. Not ideal.

Our best result since the year 2000 came courtesy of Jedward, who came eighth in 2011 with Lipstick. Our last qualification for the grand final was in 2018, when Ryan O’Shaughnessy’s performance of the song Together got us through in Lisbon.

Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy performing Together in Lisbon in 2018: he was the last Irish entrant to qualify for the Eurovision Grand Final. Photograph: Andres Poveda

RTÉ's long-term “head of delegation” Michael Kealy is all too aware of the qualification hurdle. He’s told the Irish Independent’s reporter in Liverpool that it is “a tough semi-final”, but he was “confident we could maybe qualify for Saturday”.

So that’s a confident maybe.

Wild Youth’s Conor O’Donohoe, meanwhile, had this to say at an official Eurovision meet-and-greet: “We always want to achieve the best that we can... For us, it’s about delivering a performance that we can all look back on and be happy, make our families proud, make everyone who works for us proud and make our country proud.”

The Eurovision Song Contest is organised annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which these days is led from its Geneva headquarters by its Irish director general, former RTÉ boss Noel Curran.

The EBU is an alliance of public service media organisations that draws its members from what’s known as the European Broadcasting Area, which doesn’t totally align with what we think of as “Europe” – hence the participation of Israel, for example. It also has associate members around the world, including in Australia, which made its Eurovision debut eight years ago.

While the EBU was founded in 1950, Eurovision began six years later and was based on an Italian song contest held in Sanremo. Only seven countries participated in the inaugural 1956 contest and indeed each country had two songs. The event was held in Lugano, Switzerland, and was won by the hosts and its entrant Lys Assia, who sang both Swiss songs on the night – one in German, one in French – and won with her second one (in French), Refrain.

The late Swiss singer Lys Assia (and her dog Alijah) pictured in 2012. The first ever winner of Eurovision, she died in 2018. Photograph: The Image Gate/Getty Images)

As well as its showpiece Eurovision Song Contest event, the EBU operates programming exchanges across the arts, news and sport. But perhaps the best thing about the organisation is its theme, the prelude to Charpentier’s Te Deum. You know the one…

Speaking of Swedes with Eurovision history, the bookies’ favourite this year is Loreen, who won the contest for Sweden back in 2012 with her club banger Euphoria, and is one of several returnees this year.

Sweden’s first Eurovision triumph was in 1974, when Abba bounded onto the set to sing Waterloo, shaking things up with their energy, their harmonies and their actual tunes. Sweden has now racked up six victories, the most recent of which was in 2015 – ever since then, it has been threatening to draw level with Ireland’s record seven wins.

Clearly, they must be stopped.

But how is the question?

Sweden's Abba performing Waterloo at Eurovision 1974, held in Brighton. Photograph: Olle Lindeborg/Scanpix Sweden/AFP via Getty Images

Ireland is represented in this year’s contest by Dublin four-piece band Wild Youth and their anthem to unity We Are One, the song that triumphed in RTÉ's The Late Late Show Eurosong special back in February.

Wild Youth – who are Conor O’Donohoe, David Whelan, Ed Porter and Callum McAdam – have been on the go for about seven years now, but luckily remain some way off having to change their name to Wild Mid-Life.

The band have been a support act for Westlife, Niall Horan, Kodaline, The Script and others, so they have a decent level of experience performing in large venues – something that has perhaps been missing from some Irish Eurovision contestants in recent decades.

Ireland's Wild Youth pose on Eurovision's 'turquoise carpet' in Liverpool on Sunday. Photograph: Adam Vaughan/EPA

Irish Times London Correspondent Mark Paul, who is our Liverpool Correspondent this week, spoke to the band plus RTÉ commentator Marty Whelan this morning, and you can read his preview piece here.

The band has thoroughly embraced the Eurovision experience, with its frontman Conor O’Donohoe decked out tonight in a very fetching gold jumpsuit that I can’t help coveting (with a few adjustments, obviously).

I’ll say more about We Are One later, but just to note for now that the song was composed by O’Donohoe and Porter from the band alongside Swedish songwriter Jörgen Elofsson.

Elofsson has co-writing song credits on Will Young’s Pop Idol song Evergreen, Kelly Clarkson’s Pop Idol song A Moment Like This, Britney Spears’s second single Sometimes, Fool Again by Westlife, the sublime It’s the Way You Make Me Feel by Steps and many more. He has also worked with Eurovision/Abba royalty Agnetha Fältskog.

In 2017, he co-wrote Ireland’s Eurovision entry Dying to Try, sung by Brendan Murray. It didn’t qualify. I’d say that’s an omen, but I don’t believe in omens.

You can listen to all 37 entries in this year’s contest via this official Spotify playlist. Yes, it has made Sweden the first track for a reason.

With most songs safely up-tempo and nothing dragging on longer than the maximum Eurovision duration of three minutes, this playlist is quite useful for exercise purposes – even if that exercise only extends to hurriedly pressing skip when Germany comes on.

Alternatively, you can hear me breathlessly, but accurately, clarify that I’m a Eurovision fan not a superfan on our In The News podcast here.

Intrigued by Eurovision but would prefer not to listen to any of the actual songs, thank you very much? Read Ed Power’s rundown of the “cauldron of controversy” that is the song contest, including the year that RTÉ sent neither an entrant nor a broadcasting team because its workers were on strike.

Good evening, and welcome to The Irish Times live blog for the Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final 1, as it’s officially known, or the “semi-final of death”, as Eurovision fans are fondly calling it.

This is our first taster of the kitsch, brash and effusive splendour of Eurovision 2023. A word of warning from someone (me) who has watched the dress rehearsal: by the end of the evening, you will want to buy a cape.

As the show gets underway at 8pm live from Liverpool Arena, I’ll be soberly assessing 15 of the 37 contenders for this year’s Grand Prix, as Ireland vies to be one of 10 countries to make it through tonight’s semi to Saturday’s Grand Final.

Along the way, I’ll be recapping the background to the 2023 event – hosted by the UK on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine – and retracing the sparkly contest’s path to becoming the fabulous, absurd and eclectic pan-European theatre that audiences know and love today.

Then, after we find out who has and hasn’t progressed from tonight’s all-televote affair, I’ll bring euphoric updates from the post-event qualifiers’ press conference and mop up the sequin-strewn aftermath as best I can.

I am also hoping to include some updates from my colleague Mark Paul, who is in Liverpool for The Irish Times tonight, but I’m not 100 per cent certain he made it out of this afternoon’s rehearsal alive: his last communication to me was “here come the Moldovan horn people”.

Music makes the people come together, as Eurovision 2019′s interval act – a little-known American singer called Madonna – once claimed.

So, whether you’re readying yourself for a night of eye-rolling, an evening of painstakingly filling out homemade scoresheets or both, please hold me now, rise like a phoenix and prepare for all kinds of everything from the extraordinary world of Eurovision.