Currency media group continues growth path

The company was founded by former Business Post editor Ian Kehoe and financial journalist Tom Lyons.

Currency Media, the company behind digital financial journalism publication, The Currency, grew shareholder funds by 41 per cent last year to more than €1.1 million, its latest accounts show.

The company, founded by financial journalist Tom Lyons and former Business Post editor Ian Kehoe, began publishing in 2019 and entered profit in its second full year of operation.

Between them, the founders have more than 30 years of journalism experience working across television, radio and print. Lyons is the company’s chief executive and Kehoe is the executive editor.

The group logged shareholder funds of €1,116,053 for the financial year to September 30th, 2025, up from €790,602 12 months earlier.

The accounts show the company had cash at bank and in hand of almost €2.5 million at the end of the financial period, up from just over €2 million a year earlier. It owed creditors a little over €1 million within the next year.

The group employs 11 people, including Lyons and Kehoe. The two directors were paid €190,000 last year, down from €196,190 the year before.