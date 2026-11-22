Dear Roe,

I’ve been with my boyfriend for almost five years. On paper, everything is good – he’s kind, reliable, and genuinely a “good guy”. We get along well, rarely argue, and have built a comfortable life together. He’s also been a great support for me through difficult times, and I’m very aware how lucky I am to have that. But I can’t shake the feeling that something is missing. Lately, I’ve been questioning whether I’m truly happy, or just settled. There’s a lack of emotional connection that I find hard to explain – it’s not that he’s done anything wrong, more that I don’t feel. There are also smaller things that seem to add to this feeling. Whenever I go to his house, his dad doesn’t make much effort with me, which leaves me feeling awkward and a bit unwelcome. My own family are much more outgoing and chatty, so I’m used to a warmer, more open dynamic. In contrast, his family – and even he at times – are much quieter, and I find myself wondering if this is something I can fully feel comfortable with long-term. At the same time, I feel incredibly guilty for even thinking this way. He’s a good partner, and I worry that I’m expecting too much or chasing some unrealistic idea of what a relationship should feel like. Part of me wonders if this is just what long-term relationships become, and whether I’d regret walking away from something stable and kind. I’m torn between staying and trying to work on what we have, or leaving and risking losing someone who treats me well – all for a feeling I can’t quite define.

Regular readers of the column know that I’m not in the habit of telling people to stay in bad or unfulfilling relationships. The world is big and full of wonderful people who could love you, and life is both too long and far too short to stay in a relationship that makes you shrink or stagnate or feel like you’re constantly begging for scraps.

However. While all of the above is true, and while you are of course free to leave any relationship you want for any reason you want, I do want to caution you against leaving a relationship because you are holding it to an unreasonable standard, or because you are avoiding doing some personal work yourself and are blaming your partner for that avoidance.

We live in a culture now where we expect to get everything we want from one partner, and I don’t think that’s fair, healthy, or sustainable. The idea that one person should be everything to us – perfect romantic partner, mind-blowing sexual partner, best friend, licensed therapist, ideal roommate, spiritual soul mate, intellectual equal, hobby buddy, professional cheerleader, sometimes even business partner – is a very new idea; as in, it is an invention of the past couple of decades.

As our world has become more fragmented and community life has been damaged, we are now increasingly expecting one person to stand in for our entire social world, and to fulfil the emotional needs that used to come from dozens of family members, friends, and community members. It’s a huge amount of pressure to put on one person and one relationship. And I believe outsourcing all of these roles to a partner can often make us overlook both all the things our partner does offer, but also all the work we have to do ourselves – the personal work on our own self and fulfilment and mental health; the ways we have to build up our own social networks; and the ways we must make our own lives fulfilling outside of our partner.

You will never get everything you want from one single person. And an important part of allowing intimacy to flourish is accepting (and sometimes grieving) the disappointment of what we’re not getting, in order to fully embrace and appreciate what we are getting.

From the examples you have shared, I suspect that you’re holding your partner to an impossible standard. First, you feel like you’re not fully understood or seen, but it also sounds like you may not fully understand or see yourself clearly. This is both normal and not something you can always demand from a partner when you don’t even know how to give it to yourself. You have been together for five years, which means you both know each other well and have possibly fallen out of the curiosity and effort that mark the very early stages of relationships, where you are constantly asking each other questions and seeing yourselves anew through each other’s eyes.

It may be that you need to cultivate this sense of wonder and curiosity in your relationship again, which can be done through dates, through new and novel experiences, through asking each other basic questions to see if you have changed over time, and asking whether there are parts of you that you need to reintroduce to each other. Maybe you need to try communicating with him in a new way, to teach him what makes you feel understood.

If you don’t know the ways in which you don’t feel understood, maybe the first step is trying to do that yourself. Maybe you need to experience yourself anew, by connecting with yourself, by shaking up your routine, or committing to a goal or passion that makes you feel alive. Do you need to find some new friendships or reinvest in some old ones, so you are feeling more seen and understood in your life generally? Sometimes when we feel stagnant in ourselves, we can blame our partner or relationship when the call is coming from inside the house.

I also think that demanding the perfect in-law family is, frankly, too much to ask of a partner. Think of what you’re asking: it’s not only his responsibility to be everything to you, but his family, made up of different individuals, all must be exactly what you want, too? That’s a lot of control you’re trying to exert over a number of people. I would start looking at the ways in which you aren’t comfortable with people being different from you, and the demands you place on the people around you to communicate exactly like you do, to behave exactly like you do. Explore the ways you cannot be comfortable with other people’s differences – even when you’re visiting them in their home. There’s a desire for control and a deep discomfort with difference coming through in your question. Maybe start working on accepting and appreciating other people for who they are, instead of demanding they change to be exactly like you.

Maybe you need to create a little ritual for yourself, where you acknowledge all the things you wanted from a long-term relationship and don’t feel like you’re receiving and grieve them. But then, note everything you are getting from your partner and the ways he and this relationship enrich your life. Look for the places where you can do your own work, and outline how you’re going to do that yourself. Commit to yourself and your partner, and acknowledge to yourself that all the things you gain from this relationship are worth the things you are giving up. Then walk around in life embracing and celebrating those things, instead of constantly focusing on what is missing.

If you do all this work and your relationship still feels unbearably lacking, sure, leave. But don’t close the door on a relationship before asking what unspoken and perhaps unreasonable assumptions you were bringing to it, what your role in the dynamic was, and what you could do yourself to make it feel more like home. Good luck.