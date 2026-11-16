Nurses to consider proposals calling for resignation of HSE board over recruitment curbs

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha described a response from the HSE board chairman to concerns raised by the union as 'wholly inadequate'. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Nursing leaders will today consider proposals around seeking the resignation of the Health Service Executive board over recruitment controls recently introduced by the Government.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) executive council is to consider the new public pay deal and the impact of the restrictions, under which authorisation for new and replacement health service posts has to be provided by the Department of Health.

The recruitment controls were introduced last month in four of the six HSE regions which had a pay deficit of more than 2 per cent. The aim of the measures is to offset a potential HSE financial overrun of some €1 billion this year.

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In a letter to HSE board chairman Ciarán Devane on October 23rd, the INMO maintained the measures “expose patients and our members to additional foreseeable risk and will cause direct and indirect harm to patients”.

The INMO said critical staff shortages were affecting intensive care units, maternity facilities, emergency departments, medical and surgical wards and other essential services.

In community nursing, it said a “prioritisation policy has been invoked” which had resulted in “the withdrawal of routine surveillance of older people and significant deficits in care” in many areas.

“Nurses and midwives, and nursing and midwifery managers up to director level, are literally distraught and desperately afraid, considering the delays in filling posts and the outright refusal in other instances.”

The INMO said under governance rules, the HSE board was responsible for “leading and directing” the organisation’s activities. It asked whether the board had approved or consented to the control measures and how it had satisfied itself that the recruitment controls were compatible with safe care.

It asked what assurance the HSE had received about related issues such as the impact of vacancies and recruitment delays, refusal of services and service delays.

The union said it wanted “a substantive written response” from the board “on its approval of the [Government] memorandum, assessment of clinical risk and immediate protective action”.

“The INMO executive council will then consider the response, or failure to respond, and determine further action, including the possibility of calling on the board to resign.”

While the HSE sent a letter in reply from its management, there was no reply from Devane – a UK-based academic who has been chairman since 2019 – or the board until last Friday.

In his reply, Devane said the revised controls were introduced against the backdrop of a significantly deteriorating financial position across the health service.

“By the end of September 2026, HSE expenditure was increasing by almost 9 per cent, compared with funded growth of approximately 5 per cent. On a cash basis, the HSE had drawn down €781 million more than planned by the end of October. Staffing levels also continued to grow, increasing by more than 4,000 whole-time equivalents between December 2025 and September 2026,” he wrote.

Devane said the board “remains committed to ensuring that the necessary financial controls are implemented in a way that supports the continued delivery of safe, high-quality healthcare services.

“Patient safety, quality of care and staff wellbeing remain fundamental considerations in all decision-making. While difficult financial decisions are required, the board shares the INMO’s commitment to maintaining safe services for patients and safe working environments for staff.”

In a letter sent in reply on Friday, INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha described Devane’s response as “wholly inadequate”.

She said he failed to address issues raised in relation to board approval and statutory responsibility for the controls, or the concerns about staff and patient safety.