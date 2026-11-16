Services should be curtailed and beds closed if safe staffing not possible, nurse managers warn

The HSE is facing a potential financial deficit of close to €1bn this year. Photograph: Getty Images

Services will have to be curtailed and beds closed to protect patients if “safe staffing” cannot be secured, senior nurse managers have warned.

Nearly 140 top-level nurse managers said new recruitment restrictions introduced by the Government in the health service are “unsafe and unworkable”.

In a letter to the Department of Health secretary general Derek Tierney on Monday the directors and assistant directors of nursing in HSE acute hospitals said they wanted “to formally reject” the revised employment control processes and urged they be immediately withdrawn.

The senior nurse managers said no additional beds should be put in place or new services introduced “without evidence-based staffing, taking account of staff actually available in light of permanent and temporary vacancies”.

The letter was issued on Monday as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) warned that more than 2,900 nursing and midwifery posts were currently vacant.

The new recruitment restrictions put in place in four HSE regions set out that recruitment can only happen if authorisation is provided by civil servants in the Department of Health. The moves were introduced as the HSE is facing a potential financial deficit this year of close to €1 billion.

In the letter the directors and assistant directors of nursing maintained the recruitment restrictions “obstruct essential recruitment, undermine our professional judgment, expose patients and staff to foreseeable harm, and threaten our registration”.

The senior nurse mangers argued that the new control measures arise “in the context of us having managed various and changing recruitment control methodologies since the Pay and Numbers Strategy in 2023 – each of which has severely and progressively hampered our ability to maintain the safety of patients and staff in the delivery of nursing and midwifery services”.

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INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said directors of nursing and midwifery were “being held accountable for the safety and quality of care while simultaneously being prevented from recruiting the staff they identify as necessary to provide that care”.

“This is not a sustainable way to run a health service. Nursing and midwifery staffing must be determined by patient need, acuity and the workforce required to safely deliver services, this is already Government policy in the framework for safe staffing and skill mix. Safe staffing numbers should not be determined ... by arbitrary employment ceilings or financial targets.”

The INMO said it was calling for the immediate withdrawal of the current employment controls affecting nursing and midwifery posts.

The union is also seeking urgent engagement with the HSE on the impact of the controls and for staffing decisions to be based on patient need, acuity and evidence-based staffing requirements.

The INMO said there should be no expansion of beds or services without the nursing and midwifery staffing required being available to safely operate them.

“Where safe staffing cannot be secured, services to be appropriately curtailed rather than placing patients and staff at risk,” the union said.

The INMO said: “The consequences of inadequate staffing are well established. It leads to missed care, delays in treatment, increased pressure on existing staff and increased risk to patients.”

“If the HSE prevents directors of nursing and midwifery from filling vacancies, it cannot then hold those same professionals solely responsible for the consequences of those vacancies.”

“Where there are insufficient staff to safely operate a service, the answer cannot be to continue regardless. Services must be appropriately curtailed, including the closure of beds where necessary, rather than asking nurses and midwives to work in conditions they know are unsafe.”