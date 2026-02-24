The Irish restaurants Michelin says offer ‘tremendous value’

It’s hard to argue with the lure of a restaurant that provides “tremendous value for money without skimping on flavour”. This is the description of a Bib Gourmand establishment in the Michelin Guide, which has just been updated for 2026 with 26 such restaurants named for Ireland. We’ve listed them all here, along with Michelin’s description of each. Just remember: a Bib Gourmand does not equate to a Michelin star.

New

Bigfan

16 Aungier St, Dublin 2

Food at Big Fan, Aungier Street, Dublin. Photograph: Dan Dennison

With is colourful decor, bright lights and a loud, lively atmosphere, Bigfan is big fun, so start with a cocktail, tick plenty of dishes on the list on your table, tuck in and enjoy. The authentic small plates take their influences from China and Taiwan; so expect dumplings, bao buns and xiao chi all delivering a wonderful freshness and generosity. The traditional “couples beef”, for instance, utilising overlooked offal ingredients, uses a brilliantly judged combination of condiments to elevate the produce. It’s all excellent value for money and the efficient service team are a delight. Read our 2022 review here. bigfan.ie

New

Borgo

The Old Bank, 162-165 Phibsborough Road, Dublin 7

Gambas alla Borgo, with garlic, chilli, lemon, and focaccia. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Transplanting the Italian osteria to the Irish capital, this former bank has no trouble filling its large space with an almighty buzz from the many happy diners feasting on its simply delicious cooking. The enticing menu ranges from sourdough pizzette to home-made pastas and a wood-fired section showcasing prime fish and meat. The generous, well-priced plates have an honest simplicity to them, with recognisable dishes cooked with skill and packing in plenty of flavour. For dessert, consider the polenta cake with seasonal fruit. Read our 2025 review here. borgodublin.ie

New

Forêt

8/9 Sussex Terrace, Leeson Street Upper, Dublin 4

Foret, above O’Briens Bar on Leeson Street Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

When you browse a menu and see words like “pâté”, “rillettes”, “vin jaune” and “au poivre”, you know you’re in for a thoroughly French treat. The surprise at Forêt is that these francophone delights are found above the M O’Brien’s pub – which couldn’t sound more Irish if it tried. Nevertheless, thanks to the team behind Forest Avenue next door, here you have a delicious slice of France, with every authentic dish combining top-quality produce and skilled execution to flavour-packed effect. The tomato tart with piperade is a prime example, simply bursting with umami. Read our 2024 review here. foret.ie

New

Farmgate

Main Street Lismore, Co Waterford

Farmgate in Cork. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

In the centre of a lovely Co Waterford town, this nicely converted former pub stands in the shadow of the mighty Lismore Castle. The sensibly priced menu comes with a prevailing ethos of fuss-free cooking and prime, locally sourced produce; look out for dishes with a certain comfort-food quality, such as liver and bacon, deep-fried calamari, or braised lamb shank. The knowledgeable service comes with such engaging charm that, combined with the terrific dishes, you’ll wish you could come here every week. Read our 2024 review here. farmgate.ie

New

Beau

Unit 2 Warehouse Ln, Waring St, Belfast

Beau, Belfast. Photograph: Instagram

Coming from the team behind Edo, this buzzy younger sibling is named after chef Lottie Noren’s daughter. The space has been smartly converted with a contemporary bistro look and an open kitchen with the focused team all on display. They craft a concise menu of produce-led dishes designed for sharing, such as a tempura-like langoustine scampi with their take on a sauce gribiche. While pared-back in style, the cooking never lacks in flavour and there’s a welcome generosity to the portions and pricing too. Super-friendly service only adds to an already delightful all-round experience. beau.restaurant

Aldridge Lodge

Duncannon, New Ross, Co Wexford

Food at Aldridge Lodge, Co Wexford

It’s no wonder this place is so popular: it’s in a beautiful rural location; the cooking offers great value for money; and the cheery owners run their restaurant with an infectious bonhomie. Situated inside an attractive house down a little country lane, there are surrounding gardens which provide vegetables for many of the dishes, while the chef’s father fishes off Hook Head and provides much of the produce for the seafood-leaning menu – crab and lobster are a particular feature. Homely bedrooms come with hot water bottles and home-baked cookies. aldridgelodge.com

Sha-Roe Bistro

Clonegal, Co Carlow

Sha-Roe Bistro, Main Street, Clonegall, Co Carlow

There is something so comforting about visiting this 17th-century former coaching inn. As you arrive, admire the pastoral setting with its picture-perfect bridge and meandering river. Once inside, you will be warmly welcomed by the team before being treated to cooking that often feels like the dictionary definition of “hearty”. Substantial portions of rich, deeply flavoured dishes like slow-braised beef rib with Bourguignon-style sauce are sure to warm even the coldest of cockles. It all comes from quality local ingredients and a kitchen that knows how to use them. sha-roe.ie

Richmond

43 Richmond St S, Portobello, Dublin 2

Richmond restaurant in Portobello, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Despite its discreet exterior, you’ll be able to spot this charmingly run neighbourhood gem thanks to the warm glow of its red neon sign. Inside, the restaurant has an intimate, relaxing feel, with the exposed brick walls and red leather banquettes bathed in soft light, while smooth jazz plays in the background. To feel the buzz of the kitchen, sit downstairs, while the first floor is ideal for larger groups. The seasonally changing menu offers boldly flavoured dishes showcasing some interesting flavour combinations, like wild sea bass with prawn Bourguignon, bisque and capers. Read our 2020 review here. richmondrestaurant.ie

Thyme

Custume Place, Athlone, Co Westmeath

Smoked mackerel velouté, crumpet, mackerel paté and pickled onion. Photograph: Alan Betson

This long-standing restaurant is constantly evolving under the guidance of its proud and passionate chef-owner. Inside, the bright green decor adds a warm, stylish touch, while the atmosphere is regularly buzzing thanks to the restaurant’s understandable popularity. The cooking is based around quality local produce, shown off in well-judged dishes that bring together harmonious flavours and textures. The menus mix new, seasonal creations with perennial favourites like the glazed ham hock with crispy hen’s egg. The delightful service adds to the appeal. Read our 2025 review here. thymerestaurant.ie

Courthouse

1 Monaghan St, Drummond Otra, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan

Courthouse, 1 Monaghan Street, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan. Photograph: Courthouse

There’s a wonderfully rustic feel to this relaxed restaurant where the buzz of contented diners bounces off the exposed brick walls and fills the room, right up to the vaulted ceiling. The cooking is unpretentious and accessible, with the chef excelling in taking less glamorous cuts and adding the right accompaniments to produce original dishes that are packed with flavour – like slow-cooked pork cheeks with smoked black pudding, creamed parsnip and apple ketchup. The friendly, infectiously joyful service really adds to the experience. courthouserestaurant.ie

Ichigo Ichie Bistro & Natural Wine

5 Sheares St, Cork

Langoustine, gin mayonnaise, leek, buckwheat, and lettuce at Ichigo Ichie in Cork. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Don’t be fooled by the unassuming, mirror-glazed facade; once you enter this popular Japanese bistro, you’ll be greeted by the almighty buzz of many contented diners. A relaxed, lively reimagining of the former Ichigo Ichie, the emphasis here is on fairly priced, unfussy dishes that use quality produce. You mustn’t leave without trying the matcha panna cotta with lychee ice cream, or sampling one of their carefully sourced natural wines. The friendly, well-orchestrated service team enhance the experience. Read our 2024 review here. ichigoichie.ie

Amy Austin

Unit 1 Drury St, Carpark, Dublin 2

Amy Austin, Drury Street. Photograph: Alan Betson

There is a palpable buzz to the atmosphere as soon as you set foot in this quirky restaurant in a lively area of the city. It’s not just the wine on tap that makes this such a popular spot – although it must help – but the superior small plates that offer detailed, precise cooking for a reasonable price tag. Grab a stool at one of the high-topped tables, or perhaps in front of the open kitchen, to enjoy globally influenced dishes like the vibrant Iberico pork with gooseberry, ajo blanco and salsa macha. Friendly service and signature cocktails help to keep the good vibes flowing. amyaustin.ie

Baba’de

The Mews, Baltimore, Co Cork

Baba'de, Baltimore, Cork. Photograph: Andy Gibson

With a name meaning “Baby Dede”, this second Baltimore venture from chef Ahmet Dede is an ode to his family and comes with all the homespun charm you’d expect. Located mere feet away from his acclaimed flagship restaurant, this is a more relaxed affair but the great value sharing plates retain the older sibling’s ethos of Turkish flavours married with Irish produce. Each dish – from a unique take on oyster chowder to Ahmet’s signature “içli köfte” – is bright, fresh and wholly satisfying. Read our 2025 review here. babade.ie

Everett’s

22 High St, Waterford

Conor Sheridan and Peter Everett at work in Everett's, Waterford. Photograph: Shane O’Neill/Aspect

This proudly run, welcoming bistro is set in the heart of Ireland’s oldest city and occupies a building dating back to the 15th century. The ground-floor room boasts a lovely barrel-fronted bar, while the vaulted brick cellar has an intimate feel. The modern, sensibly priced dishes come with a degree of complexity, but the biggest strength lies in the natural flavours of the fine Irish produce. Fresh, snow-white hake is a perfect example, delicious on its own but enhanced nevertheless by piquant salsa verde and top-quality mash. Read our 2019 review here. everetts.ie

Daróg

56 Dominick St Lower, Galway

Daróg, Galway. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

There’s a huge amount of passion channelled into this welcoming little wine bar. Hungarian-born Zsolt Lukács has an infectious enthusiasm for wine, which comes across in his carefully curated list that gravitates towards small artisan producers using organic and biodynamic methods. Accompanying the wine is a selection of sharing plates – like kingfish crudo – that are exactingly executed, deliver on flavour and provide good value for money. The regularly changing artwork from local artists is on sale and is curated by co-owner Edel. Read our 2023 review here. darogwinebar.com

Saint Francis Provisions

Short Quay, Town-Plots, Kinsale, Co Cork

Rebeca Recary Sanchez and Barbara Nealon of St Francis Provisions. Photograph: John Allen

There’s just something so lovable about this laid-back little restaurant in the centre of a colourful coastal town. That’s largely down to the friendly and genuine service team, along with a wonderful buzz inside the small diningroom that holds just 15 seats – the heated terrace is also a great place to sit. The concise, daily changing menu offers a range of Mediterranean-inspired sharing plates such as cod with confit red pepper; top local produce is an underlying theme, as are punchy flavours and a welcome simplicity. An all-natural wine list completes the picture. saintfrancisprovisions.squarespace.com

Spitalfields

25 The Coombe, Dublin 8

Spitalfields in Dublin. Photograph: Ellius Grace/New York Times

In a historic area of the capital, you’ll find this fittingly traditional-looking Irish pub, where the charming staff offer a friendly welcome. It’s an understandably popular spot, with drinkers welcome in the bar, but most people come here for the food. Go for a table on the ground floor near the open kitchen if you want a bit of buzz, while the upstairs has a more traditional feel with its wood parquet floor and panelled ceiling. The cooking mixes traditional dishes like “cock-a-leekie” pie with more modern touches. Read our 2019 review here. spitalfields.ie

Goldie

128 Oliver Plun­kett Street, Cork

Goldie, Cork. Photograph: Clare Keogh

What a terrific, buzzing little place this is. The compact space is filled to bursting with happy diners delighting in Goldie’s inviting combination of sensibly priced cooking, electric atmosphere and friendly service. The daily menu is based around the latest catch from the west Cork coastline, with the top-notch seafood used with a “fin-to-gill” approach and often enlivened by an array of international influences. Cod tail schnitzel or pan-fried red mullet with chicory chutney are prime examples of the ethos, which yields delicious results. Read our 2022 review here. goldie.ie

Solas

Unit 1 Strand St, Farrannakilla, Dingle, Co Kerry

Located in a charming coastal town known for its colourful buildings, Solas is the home of a harmonious marriage between Irish produce and Spanish cooking. Chef-owner Nicky Foley is a larger-than-life character whose travels in Spain inform the menu, which offers a range of dishes true to the Spanish originals whilst incorporating local ingredients and adding a few subtle twists. There’s a pleasing simplicity here, to both the sensibly priced food and the rustic decor, which combine well with the friendly, welcoming service. solastapas.com

Uno Mas

6 Aungier St, Dublin 2

The bar at Uno Mas in Dublin. Photograph: Ellius Grace/The New York Times

The best seats in the house are at the counter in this buzzing, well-priced restaurant run by an enthusiastic, personable team. Start with some Spanish-inspired nibbles from the “para picar” section – such as the signature creamy croquetas – before choosing one of the well-executed, unfussy main dishes which come with many layers of flavour and texture. The drinks list adds plenty to the experience, with a dedicated sherry offering and an expansive, all-Spanish wine selection that showcases the variety of the country’s wine-growing regions. Read our 2018 review here. unomas.ie

Edo

3 Capital House, Unit 2 Upper Queen St, Belfast

Edo, Capital House, Unit 2, Upper Queen Street, Belfast

“I eat” is a smart, buzzing and well-run brasserie in the heart of the city, with rustic-meets-faux-industrial styling and seats at the long kitchen counter for those who want to get in on the action. The great value sharing dishes take an international outlook, with traditional Spanish tapas getting a good showing – from pan con tomate to pil pil prawns – and the Bertha oven used for dishes like hanger steak with chimichurri. Don’t over-order, as you’ll need to save room for the terrific orange, almond and olive oil sponge. edorestaurant.co.uk

Deanes at Queens

1 College Gardens, Belfast

Deanes at Queens, 1 College Gardens, Belfast

The “Deane” is Belfast’s renowned culinary champion Michael Deane; the “Queens” is Queen’s University Belfast, which provides a great backdrop for this bustling brasserie and its large covered terrace. The Mibrasa charcoal grill is a feature across the extensive selection of refined, good value dishes, with produce like Mourne lamb rump getting the chargrilled treatment. The kitchen’s ability to finely execute classic dishes is exemplified by the terrific desserts, from panna cotta to a freshly baked jam and coconut sponge. michaeldeane.co.uk/deanesatqueens

Home

22 Wellington Pl, Belfast

Home restaurant in Belfast

Bright colours, greenery and local art decorate this spacious, upbeat restaurant with a semi-industrial touch. The cooking focuses on semi-rustic versions of British and Mediterranean dishes, packing in plenty of punchy flavours and top-quality produce – such as in the terrific fish casserole. As an added bonus, it all comes with a sensible price tag – especially considering the prime city centre location. The friendly team make the whole experience enjoyable, from the warm welcome to the fond farewell. homebelfast.co.uk

mrDeanes

28-40 Howard St, Belfast

mrDeanes, 28-40 Howard St, Belfast. Photograph: Bradley Quinn

Its full name, “mrDeanes Bistro, Bar and Social”, paints a perfect picture of this spacious addition to Michael Deane’s ever-evolving Belfast empire. Grab a cocktail at the bar before taking your seat in a restaurant that’s bursting with vitality. The eminently appealing menu offers well-executed takes on dishes from all over the world, be it Gaeng Phed red curry or “entrecôte au poivre”. There’s a palpable generosity to the place too, with the food and wine both offering great value for money. michaeldeane.co.uk/mrdeanes

Wine and Brine

59 Main St, Moira, Co Armagh

Madeleine McGowan of Wine and Brine restaurant in Moira, Co Down. Photograph: Stephen Davidson

Behind its fine Georgian facade, this charmingly run neighbourhood restaurant isn’t quite what you’d expect. It’s a bright, modern place with energy emanating from its open kitchen. It is here that the team take quality Northern Irish produce and craft it into dishes that are big on flavour and wholly satisfying; game season is a highlight, with dishes like perfectly roasted partridge with a rich chicken butter. Indecisive diners beware, the menu is extensive and every dish sounds so delicious you’ll be deliberating for hours. wineandbrine.co.uk

Noble

27 Church Rd, Holywood, Co Down

Noble, 27a Church Road, Holywood, Co Down. Photograph: Discover Northern Ireland

Hidden away in the centre of town is this compact little restaurant where the service is warm and genuine, and a happy buzz fills the air. Snacks are served in the bar downstairs, while the upstairs is home to the full a la carte of excellent value dishes. Boldly flavoured elements like confit garlic pepperonata enliven the unfussy cooking, whose visual simplicity belies its delicious intensity. Be sure to check out the daily specials on the blackboard and, for dessert, don’t miss the chocolate délice. nobleholywood.com