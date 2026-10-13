Wet and windy weather on the way as Met Éireann issues warnings

Wet weather on the streets of Dublin. Wednesday is expected to be a rainy and windy day across Ireland. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

It will be a wet and windy day in many parts of the country on Tuesday, with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible in some areas.

It is expected to be bright and blustery with sunny spells and scattered showers, according to Met Éireann.

Some of those showers may be heavy with the chance of isolated thunderstorms. Those showers will ease throughout the afternoon as they become mostly confined to the northwest.

Highest temperatures will range from 12 to 16 degrees, coolest in Ulster, with moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds. The winds will be stronger along north and northwest coasts.

Cloud will start to increase over the northwest early on Tuesday night with some light rain or drizzle possible. Lowest temperatures will range from 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, strong and gusty along Atlantic coasts.

A status-yellow wind warning will be in place for Donegal, Galway and Mayo from 6am to 6pm on Wednesday.

Southwesterly winds will be very strong at times, especially along the coasts.

Met Éireann said the potential impacts in these three counties include debris and loose objects displaced, difficult driving and cycling conditions, and some fallen trees and branches.

⚠️Status Yellow Wind Warning Issued for Donegal, Galway & Mayo.



⏲️Valid: Wed 14th Oct from 06:00 until 18:00.



❗️Southwesterly winds will be very strong at times especially along the coasts.🍃



🔗https://t.co/6sNB6xvsq9 pic.twitter.com/pFzPhKmD2g — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 12, 2026

Large coastal waves combined with moderate surge may also lead to wave overtopping in exposed coastal areas, the national forecaster said.

Wednesday is expected to be a wet and windy day in other parts of the country with highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

[ Is Ireland ready for a monster El Nino? Expect ugly potatoes, transport chaos and widespread disruptionOpens in new window ]

Widespread rain will be heavy and persistent on Wednesday night with the heaviest rain affecting the southwest, west and north.

Temperatures will range from 10 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds with strong to near gale-force along coasts.

Mixed conditions will continue later in the week with spells of rain and showers, but also some drier periods. It will be breezy or windy at times too.

The weather is expected to turn colder but more settled later this week and at the weekend.