Rick O’Shea appointed as new presenter of RTÉ’s arts and culture show Arena

Rick O’Shea took over presenting Arena on an interim basis following the death of long-time host Seán Rocks last July. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Rick O’Shea has been appointed the new presenter of RTÉ Radio 1’s weeknight arts and culture programme, Arena.

The appointment comes following an expression of interest call‑out by the national broadcaster, with more than 200 submissions.

O’Shea took over presenting Arena on an interim basis following the death of long-time host Seán Rocks last July.

He had previously presented The Rick O’Shea Show on 2FM for 16 years and hosted RTÉ Gold’s weekday afternoon jazz programme, The Gold Lounge. He has been a radio presenter with RTÉ since 2001.

“Normally in this situation someone says how much they’re looking forward to a new challenge,” O’Shea said in a statement.

“Having been stand-in presenter of Arena since our wonderful and much missed colleague Seán Rocks died in July of last year, I can already tell you that presenting the programme is the most wonderful job on radio and that the Arena production team are the best in the business.

“Having spent most of my career talking to writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians in many settings, it will be an absolute honour getting to continue to shine a spotlight on work from them, as well as composers, artists, animators, conductors, playwrights, and curators every night on RTÉ’s flagship arts programme.”

Seán Rocks. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTE/PA Wire

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A long-standing feature on the RTÉ airwaves, Arena was presented by Rocks from its inception in 2009 until his death last summer.

A teacher and a celebrated actor before moving into broadcasting, Rocks died following a brief illness and was described as “a public service broadcaster in the truest sense” by then-president Michael D Higgins.

Arena airs from 7pm to 8pm on weekdays.

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