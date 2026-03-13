Coolmore company fined €100,000 for illegal hedgerow cutting

Coolmore company Shem Drowne Ltd has been fined €100,000 for the destruction of historic hedgerows at a court hearing in Clonmel Circuit Court on Friday.

Judge Deirdre Browne gave the company two months to pay.

Shem Drowne, whose directors are Conor Spain and David Gleeson, pleaded guilty last December to four charges brought by the Department of Agriculture over the destruction of more than 1,150m of “historic hedgerows”.

At a hearing earlier this week, lawyers for Coolmore asked the Circuit Court not to impose the maximum penalty of €250,000 for each of four breaches of environmental laws.

Browne heard submissions from the company’s barrister, Michael Delaney, about what sentence should be imposed for the four offences, the first recorded in the State under European Union environmental laws.

Under the regulations, anyone seeking to remove more than 500m of hedgerow, or seeking to create fields in excess of five hectares (12.4 acres), must contact the department to check if an environmental screening report is necessary.

The charges were brought after complaints from Hedgerows Ireland, an environmental group headquartered in Co Tipperary that has long complained about Coolmore’s practices of removing hedgerows after acquiring farms.

Coolmore, the John Magnier-owned stud farm based in Fethard, Co Tipperary, is reported to have amassed more than 11,000 acres of farmland in Tipperary to support its business.