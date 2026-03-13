Cash-in-transit driver who suffered brain injury in crash settles case for €1.9m

Sinéad Stapleton with her uncle Anthony Bourke, who suffered a traumatic brain injury following a crash in May 2018. Photograph: Collins Courts

A cash-in-transit driver who suffered a traumatic brain injury when a van crashed into a ditch in Co Kerry has settled a High Court action for €1.9 million.

Anthony Bourke (66), from Limerick, was working for G4S Cash Solutions Ireland Ltd as a driver of an armoured security vehicle when the incident happened on May 11th, 2018.

The van crashed into a field about 3km outside Tarbert. Bourke was trapped in the van and had to be cut out of the wreckage before being airlifted to hospital.

The settlement against his former employer, reached after mediation, is based on a 50/50 liability and causation basis.

Henry Downing, Bourke’s senior counsel, instructed by MHP Sellors solicitors, told the court it was their case that Bourke had pre-existing issues including losing consciousness during driving. If the employer had carried out regular medical assessments it would have been determined that he was not fit to drive, he said.

Downing said an expert on their side would say that Bourke may have suffered a medical event such as a seizure when driving, which caused the van to go off the road.

The company denied all the claims, and contended that the crash was down to driver error. Counsel said Bourke has no memory of the incident and there were no independent witnesses to it.

Counsel said Bourke had previously had nine separate road traffic incidents and colleagues were nervous to travel in the van with him.

He had episodes of losing consciousness while driving, including in June 2009 when he lost consciousness while making a delivery. He was certified unfit to drive for one year by a doctor, but returned to his job as a driver in December 2010.

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Counsel said it was their case that no medical assessments were carried out by the company on Bourke’s fitness to drive from 2010 onwards.

Downing said Bourke’s previous incidents should have triggered the need for medical assessments in relation to his driving. He said if that had happened, it was their case that Bourke would not have been driving on the day of the crash.

Bourke, of Limerick city, had through his niece Sinéad Stapleton sued G4S Cash Solutions Ireland Ltd, with registered offices at Bluebell Industrial Estate, Bluebell Avenue, Dublin. Bourke currently resides in a nursing home.

Approving the settlement, Judge Paul Coffey noted that because Bourke had no memory of the crash, it could not be established what actually happened and there was no guarantee his case would succeed if it went to trial. The judge said it was a fair and reasonable settlement and he wished Bourke well.

Speaking outside the court, Stapleton said her uncle’s life had changed in an instant.

“Since the accident, our family has faced significant challenges accessing appropriate neurorehabilitation services outside of the National Rehabilitation Hospital,” she said.

“Tony’s needs are complex, yet too often he fell between services – too complex for some supports but not qualifying for others. That reflects a wider gap in regional neuro-rehab care. Long-term accommodation options for people living with acquired brain injury, outside of nursing homes, are extremely limited. Unfortunately, we cannot undo the past.”

She said the settlement would secure her uncle the care and accommodation he needs “to live with dignity and stability in the years ahead”.