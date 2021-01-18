Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration: Where can I watch, and what are the key moments?

Question: Which US president has had the lowest-ever turnout at his inauguration? Answer: Not Donald Trump – at least not after Wednesday night.

At 5pm Irish time this Wednesday, January 20th, Joe Biden will officially begin his term as the 46th president of the United States, and he’ll be happy if only a handful of people show up to his inauguration. Usually, the swearing-in of a new president would be the signal for a huge influx of people into Washington, DC, to witness the proceedings and party on the National Mall, but authorities are telling folk not to come into the capital on the day, but to celebrate/commiserate at home instead. In normal times, up to 200,000 tickets could be snapped up for the ceremony, but this year, only about 2,000 people are expected to be there in person for the 59th inauguration ceremony.

This will be a swearing-in ceremony like no other, as the organisers will have to manage a double threat: the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed more than 300,000 people in the US, and the prospect of Trump supporters attempting to violently disrupt the proceedings. At the time of writing, the outgoing president has still refused to concede that he lost the election and continues to falsely claim the election was “stolen” from him, though he did release a video in which he delivered a half-hearted repudiation of violence. Authorities are keen not to see a repeat of the events of January 6th, when a Maga mob, incited by Trump, stormed the Capitol building, resulting in five deaths, so they’ve beefed up security in the capital for the occasion.

Joe Biden: at 5pm Irish time on Wednesday, he will begin his term as 46th president of the United States. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty

The FBI has warned that Trump supporters are planning armed protests in Washington and in 50 state capitals, so nerves will be on edge – and viewers will be on the edge of their seats – as Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris take to the podium in front of the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. Airbnb is blocking all bookings for the city during inauguration week, and more than 10,000 National Guard troops will be on duty, with 5,000 more on call if needed. Hopefully, they won’t be required. This is one TV event we would be happy to see go off uneventfully.

So how can I watch the ceremony?

RTÉ will be broadcasting live from the US capital, with Caitríona Perry anchoring proceedings in the Montrose studios, and RTÉ’s Washington correspondent, Brian O’Donovan, bringing us all the action on the ground. Coverage will also be broadcast on the RTÉ News channel and RTÉ Player. There will be a parade of guests in-studio, remotely and in the US, giving their expert take on the proceedings. News channels including MSNBC, CNN and BBC will also be covering the events, and the ceremony will be streamed live on cbsnews.com. The US channels ABC, CBS and NBC will also broadcast the proceedings.

What time does it all kick off?

RTÉ’s coverage of the inauguration begins at 4pm Irish time (11am Washington, DC, time) on RTÉ One and continues until about 5.40pm. The ceremony will begin with opening remarks from Fr Leo J O’Donovan, former president of Georgetown University and a longtime friend of the Bidens, at 4.30pm Irish time (11.30am east-coast time), after which Biden and Harris will step forward to be sworn in.

Is there an overall theme to this inauguration?

I’m glad you asked me that. Biden’s inauguration will certainly have a theme, and it’s “America united”, embodying the new president’s stated wish to heal a divided country. “This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America united,” said presidential inaugural committee chief executive Tony Allen.

Who will be there?

Former presidents George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama will attend the ceremony, along with former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama. Outgoing vice-president Mike Pence will also be there, but his soon to be ex-boss has said he will not attend the ceremony – the first outgoing president in 152 years to snub his successor. So, a charmer right to the end.

Kamala Harris: the vice-president is usually sworn in before the president. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP

What will the new prez and veep be wearing?

We can pretty much bet on Biden turning out in a super-smart Ralph Lauren suit, and he’ll most likely be sporting his now-trademark Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses. And he’ll definitely be rocking the black face mask, underlining his commitment to keeping the inauguration ceremony from becoming a super-spreader event.

But what will Harris be wearing? As the first female VP, and the first person of colour to hold the office, she’ll want the focus to be less on what she’s wearing and more on what she’s declaring. So, it’ll probably be her signature sharp trouser suit, but while the fashionistas are debating whether she’ll choose one of her favourite designers, such as Michael Kors, the smart money is on Harris picking a young, up-and-coming designer to fit her out for the day.

What time do Joe Biden and Kamala Harris become prez and vice-prez?

Both Biden and Harris will take their oaths of office at 5pm Irish time (noon Washington, DC, time), on the steps of the Capitol. The vice-president is usually sworn in first, so Harris will be first to step up and take the honours, followed by Biden, who will recite the oath: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States.” With those words, Joseph R Biden will become the 46th president.

Will there be music?

Trump couldn’t get any A-listers to put their reputations on the line and sing for him in 2016 – he ended up with some country dude and a no-mark 90s band. No such problems for Joe Biden – Lady Gaga is one of his many superstar supporters, and she’ll be there to sing the US national anthem. If you’ve seen her in A Star Is Born, you’ll know her performance will be anything but shallow. Also due to perform at the ceremony is Jennifer Lopez. J-Lo has enjoyed a huge resurgence in popularity over the past couple of years, so expect her turn to be a real (small) crowd-pleaser.

What happens next?

After he is sworn in, the new president will deliver his inaugural speech, which will riff around the “America united” theme. There will be the ceremonial laying of the wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier at Arlington Cemetery, and a short “pass in review” ceremony where Biden inspects the military to make sure they’re good and ready to defend democracy against the likes of Trump and his MAGA mob. The traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, however, will be replaced by a “virtual parade” under the “America united” banner, featuring events in communities around the US.

The new president and first lady, Dr Jill Biden, and the VP and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, will walk the 1.5km or so to the White House, with a military escort, and the new Potus and Flotus will take up residence at their new gaff.

Any other craic?

If you’re still in the mood to party late into the night, Tom Hanks will be hosting a televised entertainment special entitled Celebrating America, starting at 1.30am Irish time (8.30pm east-coast time) and featuring such guests as Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi. Please God, Bon Jovi won’t do his rendition of Fairytale of New York but will stick to his own classic hits, like Livin’ on a Prayer or You Give Love a Bad Name.

Biden and Harris will make a special guest appearance on the show, but the real stars will be the ordinary American “heroes” – the frontline workers, health workers and educators who have worked tirelessly for their communities throughout the pandemic. “We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this primetime programme,” said Allen.