Singer Johnny McEvoy dies aged 81: ‘A true icon of Irish folk music’

Irish musician Johnny McEvoy has died aged 81.

The Co Offaly singer-songwriter died at his home in Greystones, Co Wicklow, on Sunday, November 8th.

Known as the “Boy From Banagher”, McEvoy was born to a bus driver and housewife, John and Emily McEvoy, in April 1945. The family moved to Dublin when he was six.

McEvoy began singing aged four and became a professional musician at 18, rising to prominence in 1966 when his single Muirsheen Durkin reached number one in Ireland. He returned to the hit again in 2010 when he released a new recording of the song with Sharon Shannon, which also coincided with an RTÉ documentary titled The Johnny McEvoy Story.

Over a career spanning six decades, McEvoy also became known for writing songs including Long Before Your Time and Michael.

He met his late wife Odette in 1967 and the couple married in 1970. She died in 2013, three years after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The 2014 track The Planter’s Daughter was written about her.

The couple had two children together, Jonathan and Alice, who survive them.

A statement issued by McEvoy’s children said: “Dad’s music meant so much to so many people, but to us, he was just Dad. We’re so grateful for all the love shown to him over the years.

“Johnny’s funeral will be private, attended by his family, close friends and some of those he worked alongside over the years.

“The family thank everyone for the many kind messages they have received and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed his condolences on social media, saying: “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Johnny McEvoy – a true icon of Irish folk music. Through his career spanning over six decades, Johnny brought great joy to audiences who had great affection for him’”

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Johnny McEvoy - a true icon of Irish folk music. Through his career spanning over six decades, Johnny brought great joy to audiences who had great affection for him. My sympathies to his family, friends and fans at this time. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 9, 2026

Independent Senator and singer Frances Black also reacted to the news on social media describing McEvoy as, “one of the finest interpreters of Irish song we have ever had”.

“He had a gift for finding the heart of a song and handing it to the listener with honesty and warmth,” she said.

“From the days of Muirsheen Durkin, which made him a household name in the 60s, right through to songs of his own like Long Before Your Time, he gave us a body of work that will be sung in kitchens, pubs and concert halls for generations.”