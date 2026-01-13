More than 80 Irish festivals to watch out for in 2026

From blockbuster headliners such as Kneecap at All Together Now to cult favourites including Tedfest, the Irish festival calendar has something for everyone. This curated list offers a taste of events coming up in 2026. Many won’t announce their programmes until later in the year, so keep an eye on their websites and social media.

January

Zadie Smith will to speak at Belfast's Out To Lunch Festival. Photograph: Dominique Nabokov

Out to Lunch Arts Festival

Until January 31st, Belfast, cqaf.com

When it launched, in 2006, Out to Lunch aimed to offer comedy, theatre, literature and music shows plus a hot lunch for £7. The festival has evolved to provide evening offerings without the food, such as this year’s line-up of Zadie Smith, Michael Palin and a musical performance from Mary Dillon, Dónal O’Connor and Neil Martin.

TradFest 2026

The festival-calendar staple returns for five days of traditional music. The opening Women of Note concert (featuring Moya Brennan, among others) and the Transatlantic Women night (which includes Eleanor McEvoy, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Katherine Priddy, Sharon Shannon and Peggy Seeger) sound particularly good.

Homebeat: A Sliver of Light

January 23rd-25th, Doolin, Co Clare, asliveroflight.ie

Presented in collaboration with Doolin Arts, Homebeat’s 2026 iteration of A Sliver of Light sees the arts and music event feature shows from Dublin-based English singer/songwriter Anna B Savage, Bog Jazz, and Caoi De Barra, Germany’s Session Victim, Iceland’s JFDR, and emerging Irish acts Vatican Jail, Goldbug, and Citrus Fresh. The weekend will also include a series of curated talks and experiences, poetry/soundscape by Erin Fornoff and Patrick O’Laoghaire, and a special edition of RTÉ Lyric FM’s Ambient Orbit show.

Blindboy is scheduled to speak at Brigid, Spirit of Kildare February 2026

Brigid: Spirit of Kildare

January 29th - February 2nd, Co Kildare, spiritofbrigid.ie

Celebrate St Brigid’s legacy (and bank holiday), with a line-up that includes the musicians Lisa Hannigan, Gemma Hayes and Picture This, podcasters Blindboy and How to Gael, and the Carrying Her Flame parade.

Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women

January 30th - February 2nd, Dublin city, dublin.ie

The fifth Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women festival features a rare headline set from Gemma Dunleavy, as well as a performance from Muireann Bradley, the young acoustic fingerpicker. The festival also has a clothing collection by Jill & Gill.

Classics Now

January 30th - February 1st, Dublin, classicsnow.ie

The art, literature and ideas of the ancient Greeks and Romans retold through a modern lens, including a new translation of the Odyssey, a museum tour, and a conversation between Angie Hobbs, author of A Dialogue with Plato, and the Irish Times columnist Joe Humphreys.

February

Festival of Youth Orchestras

More than 400 young players from across Ireland take to the stage of the National Concert Hall for two shows to perform classical works and modern arrangements at the 30th iteration of this family-friendly event.

Lunar New Year celebrations in Dublin last year. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Dublin Lunar New Year

Dublin City Council mounts a series of celebrations to welcome the year of the horse.

Dublin International Film Festival

February 19th – March 1st, diff.ie

Eleven days of Irish and international cinema, featuring premieres, thought-provoking shorts from Screen Ireland and some of the best of global storytelling on the big screen.

Mairead Hickey, artistic director of Ortús festival

Ortús Chamber Music Festival

February 21st – March 1st, Cork city, ortusfestival.ie

Highlights of this year’s festival, whose artistic directors are the violinist Mairéad Hickey and the cellist Sinéad O’Halloran, include a night at Aula Maxima and a Beethoven violin sonata at Dripsey Castle. Among the performers are David Moreau, Pierre-Antoine Cordon, and Alexander Warrenberg.

Limerick Literary Festival

February 27th – March 1st, Limerick, limerickliteraryfestival.com

The 42nd festival, held in honour of Kate O’Brien, sees its prize fund for the best debut novel or short-story collection by an Irish woman increase from €2,000 to €5,000. This year’s keynote speaker is the broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, in a line-up that also includes the TS Eliot Prize-shortlisted poet Gustav Parker Hibbett, David Park and Muriel Barbery.

March

Finding a Voice

Scheduled to coincide with International Women’s Day, on March 8th, Finding a Voice celebrates music by women across classical, contemporary, jazz and traditional genres. This year’s programme includes pieces by the 12th-century nun Hildegard of Bingen and newly commissioned works by Irish composers.

Tedfest

March 5th-8th, Co Galway, tedfest.org

After kicking off with the Craggy Island céilí, the weird, wonderful Tedfest continues with, among other events, a priests-vs-nuns beach-soccer showdown, I’m a Priest ... Get Me Out of Here!, a Lovely Girls contest, and Ted’s Got Talent.

Belfast Children’s Festival

Last year more than 27,000 people – adults and children alike – took part in Belfast Children’s Festival, which looks set for another whopper year. It has events for little ones of all ages, including the sensory performance Be Kind, for babies aged six to 18 months, and a production of The Little Prince for children aged seven plus.

St Patrick’s Music Festival

As a Unesco city of music, Belfast takes its concerts very seriously. This festival features indoor and outdoor events across the city, including performances by Dougie MacLean, the Belfast harper Ursula Burns, Andy Irvine and Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh Band.

The 2025 Dublin St Patrick's Day parade. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

St Patrick’s Festival

March 14th-17th, Dublin stpatricksfestival.ie

With 500,000 attendees a year, Dublin’s parade is the focal point of Ireland’s St Patrick’s Day festivities – but the festival includes a huge range of other, details of which will be unveiled shortly.

St Patrick’s Day Festival

March 14th – 17th, Galway galway.tourism.ie

Among the other St Patrick’s Day festivals around Ireland is Galway’s, where the 2026 parade promises to be the city’s largest yet, with more than 3,000 participants. The city will also host a festival village on Eyre Square; a long-distance rowing race, Tribesmen Head of the River; and the Bádóirí an Chladaigh cultural event.

Cork Whiskey Fest

March 27th-29th, Cork city, corkwhiskeyfest.com

Cork Whiskey Fest’s 20 events include Redbreast masterclasses, whiskey tastings and history showcases.

April

New Music Dublin

The first event announced for this year’s festival is Gerald Barry’s Salome, with National Symphony Orchestra Ireland. A surreal take on Oscar Wilde’s play, it stars Alison Scherzer and Amy Ní Fhearraigh, with Jérôme Kuhn conducting.

The 2025 Wander Wild Festival in the Killarney National Park

Wander Wild Festival

April 17th-19th, Co Kerry, wanderwildfestival.com

Taking place in Killarney National Park, Wander Wild features self-guided walks that you can take at your own pace, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, rock climbing and lakeside saunas, with something suitable for every level of fitness. If the weather is bad, there are also natural-wine tastings and yoga workshops.

Cúirt International Festival of Literature

April 21st-26th, Galway city, cuirt.ie

Previous festivals have featured Seamus Heaney, Sally Rooney and John Cooper Clarke, among others, so keep an eye on Cúirt’s website to see which literary names will be in the 2026 line-up.

Waterford Festival of Food

April 24th-26th, Co Waterford, waterfordfestivaloffood.com

Waterford Festival of Food is one of Ireland’s largest and longest-running community food festivals. The three-day event, which takes place in Dungarvan and surrounding villages, features cooking demonstrations, pop-up dining, foraging walks and Ireland’s biggest outdoor market, in Dungarvan town square.

Cork International Choral Festival

April 29th - May 3rd, Cork city, corkchoral.ie

Choirs from around the world gather for competitions, workshops, cathedral performances and the opening and closing galas. This year’s festival features performances from Chamber Choir Ireland, New Dublin Voices, and Black Voices, as well as a choral-composition workshop with Seán Doherty.

Junior Brother is scheduled to perform at the Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival in 2026

Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival

April 29th – May 10th, Belfast, cfqaf.com

Among the names appearing at this year’s music and arts festival are the writers Claire Keegan and Jan Brierton and the musicians Junior Brother and Carsie Blanton.

Dublin Dance Festival

This year’s highlights include the riotous Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, who return to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre as part of their 50th-anniversary tour, and Moonlight Dream, an immersive show for three- to six-year-olds staged at the Ark by Maiden Voyage Dance.

May

Bealtaine Festival

May 1st - June 1st, nationwide, bealtaine.ie

Established in 1995, Bealtaine is one of Ireland’s largest co-operative festivals and the world’s first national celebration of creativity in older age. Keep an eye on its website for details of events across the country.

Bray Jazz Festival

May 2nd-4th, Bray, Co Wicklow, brayjazz.com

The 2025 event featured headline sets from Nubya Garcia, Vijay Iyer and Verneri Pohjola Quartet, so expect another strong line-up from the three-day festival.

Ballydehob Jazz Festival

May 1st-4th, Ballydehob, Co Cork, ballydehobjazzfestival.org

The scenic west Cork village becomes home to circus performers, puppeteers and, of course, plenty of jazz over the bank holiday weekend.

Momentum

May 1st-4th, Oranmore, Co Galway, momentumfestival.ie

The Stunning, The Coronas and B*witched are on the bill for this new music festival.

International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival

Founded in 2004 to mark Oscar Wilde’s 150th birthday, International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival this year features more than 25 shows telling LGBTQIA+ stories, performed at five city-centre venues.

WellFest 2023. Photograph: Barry Cronin

WellFest

Blindboy, Kellie Harrington and Spencer Matthews are part of the 2026 line-up at WellFest, billed as Europe’s largest outdoor wellness festival, which takes place during the civilised hours of 9.30am-6pm (and is open to all ages). If you miss WellFest in Dublin, you can catch its debut Belfast appearance, at Ormeau Park, in September.

International Festival of Literature Dublin

Both Irish and international authors are celebrated in Merrion Square Park every May. Events range from readings and author talks to podcasts and family friendly gatherings.

West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival

May 20th-24th, Co Wicklow, westwicklowfestival.com

This year’s West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival features the Bechstein Trio, the Marmen Quartet, China Moses, an Opera Magic family concert and a performance from the festival’s founder and artistic director, Fiachra Garvey.

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival

May 26th – June 1st, Waterford and Cork, blackwatervalleyopera.ie

Operas, recitals and concerts are among the 26 events across 13 historic homes and other venues along the Blackwater Valley, with the grounds of Lismore Castle as their focus. The headline opera is Mozart’s Don Giovanni, directed by Tom Creed and performed by the Irish Baroque Orchestra under Peter Whelan.

Kilkenny Cat Laughs

May 29th - June 1st, Kilkenny, thecatlaughs.com

David O’Doherty, Chris Kent, Alison Spittle and Ed Byrne join this year’s line-up over June bank holiday weekend.

When Next We Meet

May 29th-31st, Co Tipperary, whenwenextmeet.ie

Raheen House Hotel is the backdrop for performances by The Waterboys, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill. Early-bird tickets for this boutique festival have already sold out.

Forbidden Fruit music festival at Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, last year

Forbidden Fruit

May 30th-31st, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, forbiddenfruit.ie

Now in its 14th year, Forbidden Fruit is the first big music festival of the summer, as well as Dublin’s longest-running city-centre music festival. This year’s bill has yet to be announced; previous line-ups have featured Lorde, Tame Impala and Kasabian, among others.

June

Galway Folk Festival

June 3rd-7th, Galway city, galwayfolkfestival.com

The fifth Galway Folk Festival has yet to announce its line-up for 2026. Previous acts have included Steve Earle, Inhaler and Amble, so expect another strong bill of performers for its four stages at the Town Hall Theatre and Monroe’s Tavern.

Cork Carnival of Science

Cork Carnival of Science, which is billed as Ireland’s largest free family festival of science, technology, engineering and maths, takes over Fitzgerald’s Park from 11am to 5pm for a mixture of interactive exhibits, live shows, experiments and workshops for all ages.

Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas

June 5th-7th, Co Carlow, festivalofwritingandideas.com

The annual event that has previously welcomed Claire Keegan, David Puttnam and Margaret Atwood has yet to announce its line-up for 2026, but fans will be looking forward to another weekend of stimulating dialogue and discourse.

Actor Seán McDermott at the Bloomsday breakfast at Belvedere College in Dublin last year. Photo: Dan Dennison.

Bloomsday Festival

The pioneering festival celebrating the day chronicled in James Joyce’s novel Ulysses, from 1922, features readings, performances, re-enactments, tours, exhibitions, lectures and children’s events.

Beyond the Pale

June 12th-14th, Co Wicklow, itsbeyondthepale.ie

Caribou, Soul Wax, Father John Misty, Of Monsters and Men, Kojaque and Biird are among the acts due to perform at the Glendalough estate this year.

Cork Midsummer Festival 2025. Photograph: Clare Keogh

Cork Midsummer Festival

June 12th-21st, Cork city, corkmidsummer.com

Two weeks of theatre, art, performance, dance and parades.

Dalkey Book Festival

June 18th-21st, Dalkey, Co Dublin, dalkeybookfestival.org

Since its inception in 2010, by the Irish Times columnist David McWilliams and his wife, Sian Smyth, Dalkey Book Festival has hosted big names such as Seamus Heaney, Salman Rushdie and Maeve Binchy. Tickets are expected to go on sale in April, when the 2026 programme is announced.

Tunefest

June 18th-22nd, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, tunefest.ie

A celebration of traditional Irish music with ticketed concerts, pub sessions, instrument workshops, a busking contest and the Gig Rig.

Hinterland

June 25th-28th, Kells, Co Meath, hinterland.ie

This multidisciplinary arts festival’s previous guests have included Colm Tóibín, Roddy Doyle and Marian Keyes, so it’s worth keeping an eye on its website to see who’ll be in the 2026 line up.

West Cork Chamber Music Festival

June 26th - July 5th, Bantry, Co Cork, westcorkmusic.ie

Irish and international performers, plus masterclasses and forums.

July

Kaleidoscope

July 3rd-5th, Co Wicklow, kaleidoscope.ie

Three family-friendly days of music, play, circus performances, workshops and hands-on science experiments, as well as a festival of food. This year’s headliners include Natasha Bedingfield and The Saw Doctors.

Clonmel Junction Arts Festival

July 3rd-12th, Co Tipperary, junctionfestival.com

Ten days of theatre, music, dance, film and art.

Liberty Music Festival

July 4th-5th, Co Tipperary, libertymusicfestival.ie

Fancy seeing Oasis, Queen and Abba all at the one festival? Then roll up for Ireland’s largest tribute-band festival.

Cairde Sligo Arts Festival. Photograph: Emilija Jefremova

Cairde Sligo Arts Festival

July 4th-11th, Co Sligo, cairdefestival.com

An eight-day multidisciplinary arts festival across Sligo town and county, Cairde takes place on the street, in site-specific venues and in theatres.

Willie Clancy Summer School

July 4th-12th, Co Clare, scoilsamhraidhwilliclancy.com

This weeklong traditional-music summer school in Miltown Malbay, commemorating the town’s best-known uilleann piper, has run every year since his death, in 1973.

West Cork Literary Festival

July 10th-17th, Bantry, Co Cork, westcorkmusic.ie

This year’s line-up is due to be announced at the end of March; previous speakers have included Richard E Grant, Dolly Alderton and Graham Norton.

South Sligo Summer School

July 12th-18th, Co Sligo, southsligosummerschool.com

Workshops, lectures, céilithe, concerts and recitals are all on the cards, along with classes in traditional lilting, set dancing, banjo, bodhrán, uilleann pipes and sean-nós singing.

Galway International Arts Festival

The Flaming Lips, Patti Smith Quartet and Sophie Eilis-Bextor are all billed for this year’s big top. The full programme launches in May; expect theatre, circus, puppetry and much more.

Planete Vapeur's show Microcosmos last year as part of Galway International Arts Festival. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Earagail Arts Festival

July 11th-25th, Co Donegal, eaf.ie

Fifteen days of music, theatre, visual arts, film, literature, circus and participatory events, along with an extensive family programme, not to mention five days, hosted by the Henry Girls, of songwriting, traditional pub sessions and musical arrangement.

Forest Fest

July 24th-26th, Co Laois, forestfest.ie

The nostalgia-fuelled line-up for 2026 at this highly regarded music festival includes Madness, James, Deacon Blue, Echo and the Bunnymen, and The Undertones.

Belfast Tradfest

July 26th – August 2nd, Belfast, belfasttraditionalmusic.com

Belfast Tradfest – the first traditional-music summer school to welcome highland pipers and pipe band drummers – offers masterclasses in bodhrán, concertina, fiddle, bagpipes, tin whistle, harp, flute, set dancing and more.

All Together Now

July 30th - August 2nd, Co Waterford, alltogethernow.ie

This top-notch festival has announced Kneecap as its first headliner of 2026, along with a performance – to continue the protest-music theme – by Christy Moore. Keep an eye on All Together Now’s socials and website for news of other acts.

Spraoi International Street Arts Festival

July 31st - August 2nd, Waterford, spraoi.com

Parades, music, street performances, fireworks and dance across three days.

August

Kilkenny Arts Festival

Ten days of music, theatre, talks and performance. Last year’s programme included highlights as diverse as the electronic sean-nós singer Róis, the Irish Baroque Orchestra and Choir, and the poet Paula Meehan.

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford performing a number of songs in a pub in the town. Video: Warner Music

Fleadh Ceoil na hÉireann

Last year Ed Sheeran made an unexpected appearance. Will this year’s festival hold similar surprises? The bill includes céilithe, pub sessions, competitions and Irish-language events.

Puck Fair

August 10th-12th, Co Kerry, puckfair.ie

Puck Fair – perhaps Ireland’s oldest festival – includes a parade, horse fair and the coronation of King Puck, a mountain goat.

Cork on a Fork Fest

August 12th-16th, Cork city, corkonaforkfest.ie

Cork is home to more than 60 per cent of Ireland’s artisan producers, so where better to host a food festival? Cork on a Fork Fest includes food trails, brewery and distillery tours, and street-dining experiences.

2025 Rose of Tralee Katelyn Cummins in the Rose Garden in Tralee Town Park. Photograph: Domnick Walsh

Rose of Tralee

August 14th-18th, Co Kerry, roseoftralee.ie

Father Ted’s send-up of the Rose of Tralee as a lovely-girls competition still looms large over the event, but that doesn’t stop more than 500,000 of us tuning in each year to watch the coronation of the winning contestant. The accompanying festival features parades, live performances and family-friendly events.

Masters of Tradition

August 19th-23rd, Co Cork, westcorkmusic.ie

No word yet on this year’s line-up, but details will be announced before booking opens, in March.

Another Love Story

August 21st-23rd, Co Meath, anotherlovestory.ie

The appeal of this boutique festival is as much down to its setting, at Killyon Manor, and to its bespoke stages, such as the woodland dance area, as it is to the music. You can expect a winning line-up nonetheless.

CMAT has been announced as one of the 2026 Electric Picnic Headliners

Electric Picnic

August 28th-30th, Co Laois, electricpicnic.ie

More than 70,000 music fans will descend on Stradbally for another weekend packed with music, performance and talks. This year’s line-up includes Fontaines DC, Gorillaz, CMAT and Zara Larsson.

September

Lisdoovarna Matchmaking Festival

September 1st-30th, Co Clare, matchmakerireland.com

Singing, dancing, social get-togethers and daily matchmaking services from the renowned Willie Daly are all part of this annual festival.

Cape Clear Story Telling Festival

September 4th-6th, Co Cork, capeclearstorytelling.com

A three-day celebration of the world’s oldest art forms.

Dublin Fringe Festival

Dozens of plays, hundreds of performances at venues across the city. The full programme will be announced on July 8th.

National Ploughing Championships

September 15th-17th, Co Offaly, npa.ie

One of the most popular festivals in the country, the National Ploughing Championships attract more than 225,000 people. For this year’s event – the 95th – not quite as many presidential candidates are likely to turn up as last time around.

Clonakilty International Guitar Festival

September 16th-20th, Co Cork, clonguitarfest.com

This not-for-profit celebration of the instrument is centred on the Clonakility institution that is De Barra’s folk club.

Culture Night

The all-island festival, which takes place each year on the penultimate Friday in September, celebrates culture, creativity and the arts with a vast programme of events.

New Ross Piano Festival

September 23rd-27th, Co Wexford, newrosspianofestival.com

This year New Ross Piano Festival turns 20 with an anniversary performance, on April 19th, by its artistic director, Finghin Collins, and his fellow pianist Barry Douglas. The line-up for the festival itself, in September, will be announced in due course.

Dublin Theatre Festival

September 24th - October 11th, Dublin, dublintheatrefestival.ie

Eighteen days of world-class Irish and international theatre.

The first Dorn San Aer festival, in Gweedore, Co Donegal, 2024, in honour of the late Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí. Photograph: Colm Hogan

Dorn San Aer

September 25th-27th, Co Donegal, dornsanaer.ie

A three-day celebration of the Irish language in memory of the broadcaster Rónán Mac Aodha Buí, in his hometown of Gweedore.

October

Echoes – Maeve Binchy Literary Festival

Celebrating the life and work of Maeve Binchy, this festival has hosted Marian Keyes, Claire Keegan and Donal Ryan in previous years.

Wexford Festival Opera

October 15th-31st, Co Wexford, wexfordopera.com

To celebrate 75 years of Wexford Festival Opera, the 2026 event features three main-stage operas that were performed at the festival before the construction of the National Opera House, in 2008. Iris, L’Equivoco Stravagante and The Gambler will all appear in new productions that make full use of the venue, including its space for full orchestra and chorus.

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. Photograph: Darragh Kane

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

Now in its 47th year, Guinness Cork Jazz festival features free and ticketed gigs, music trails, boat trips and more.

Derry Halloween

Europe’s largest Halloween festival, which takes place inside the city’s 400-year-old walls, promises a bigger and better event than ever in honour of its 40th birthday.

Oireachtas Na Samhna

October 30th - November 1st, Co Kerry, antoireachtas.ie

The largest annual gathering of Irish speakers is due to take place in Killarney this year.

November

Dublin Festival of Books

Previous participants include the Booker Prize-winning authors Roddy Doyle, John Banville and Paul Lynch.

Cork International Film Festival

Dates to be announced, Cork, corkfilmfest.org

Ireland’s oldest film festival, which turned 70 last year, has a rich pedigree of galas, screenings, talks and workshops under its belt

West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival

The festival returns for its winter edition, featuring three days of chamber music.

Michael D Higgins at St James' Church, Dingle, for the Other Voices festival

Other Voices

Late November/early December, Co Kerry, othervoices.ie

One of the most beloved events on the music calendar, Other Voices has previously featured Amy Winehouse, Hozier, Paolo Nutini and even former president Michael D Higgins.