The aftermath of the wildfire in the Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, January 2025. Photograph: Loren Elliott/The New York Times

The 30-year-old accused of sparking the deadly Palisades fire in Los Angeles was found guilty of two federal arson charges in a Friday verdict that came months after his first trial concluded with a hung jury.

For two weeks, a fresh batch of jurors listened to prosecutors mount their case against Jonathan Rinderknecht.

They argued the former Uber driver was responsible for the January 2025 wildfire, which claimed 12 lives and devastated the Pacific Palisades, an affluent enclave on the California coast.

Rinderknecht, in prosecutors’ account, used a lighter to set a brush fire in the hillside area. The state cast him as a disgruntled young man who sought retribution against the world for personal gripes, including failed romances and perceived societal injustices like wealth inequality.

Firefighters suppressed the so-called Lachman brush fire last January, but its embers simmered underground, before being swept by powerful winds and erupting above ground into the Palisades inferno that destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.

Rinderknecht had maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to the revised charges of destruction of property by means of fire and arson affecting property used in interstate commerce.

For the retrial, jurors were instructed explicitly to not consider the adequacy of the fire department’s response to the Lachman and Palisades blaze. The department has faced criticism for failing to fully extinguish the Lachman fire that eventually reignited.

[ Devastating fires in wealthy LA areas prove nowhere is immune to climate disastersOpens in new window ]

The note came after some of the first trial’s jurors were wary of pinning the blame squarely on Rinderknecht, citing the fire department’s past actions. Of that deadlocked panel, two voted for guilty, while 10 others were not convinced.

Rinderknecht’s defence team also doubled down during the retrial on an alternative explanation for the Palisades fire, suggesting the initial brush blaze was ignited by fireworks.

Prosecutors dismissed the theory as “baseless” in a court filing where they raised concern over the reliability and late introduction of a defence witness, whose testimony would reference stains at a private residence that supposedly indicated fireworks had been discharged.

Rinderknecht will be sentenced on 17 March. – Guardian service