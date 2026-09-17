Joshua Allen given time to decide on charges including alleged garda assaults

MMA fighter Joshua Allen, who is charged with assaulting two gardaí, driving at a garda at speed, dangerous driving and driving intoxicated, will have to decide by next month whether he is going to enter a signed plea or contest his case.

Joshua Allen (26) appeared before Midleton District Court in Co Cork on Thursday.

Allen, of Ballinamona, Shanagarry, Co Cork, was also previously charged with failing to stop at a Garda checkpoint, unlawful possession of ketamine and possession of a knife. All of the offences were allegedly carried out on October 27th, 2025, in the Shanagarry area of Co Cork.

Defence solicitor Don Ryan applied for an adjournment of the case until October 8th. He is currently seeking clarification in relation to certain matters with the Director of Public Prosecutions. Judge Colm Roberts noted that the case first came before the court in November last year. He said that he did not want to give the impression that the “courts like adjournments” or give them for no reason.

He referenced the criticism made by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan during the summer about adjournments. The Minister told RTÉ that the request for adjournments “needs to be dealt with more stringently”.

The judge said there are “many reasons” why a case is adjourned and a “lot of adjournments occur because of the State”.

Solicitors who are taking part in the ongoing strike about the new legal aid payment system also insist that many adjournments in court are beyond their control and are the responsibility of State agencies.

Meanwhile, Allen was remanded on bail until October 8th when he will have to enter a signed plea or request a book of evidence to contest the case. The judge marked the case as peremptory against the defendant.

Allen, who is the son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen, was last before the court in July. At that time he asked for and was granted an adjournment because he was without legal representation arising out of the legal aid strike.

The first charge facing Allen is that on the R629 at Monagurra, Shanagarry, he intentionally or recklessly engaged in conduct while driving a red Ford Transit van.

The alleged offence is that he failed to stop when directed to at a Garda checkpoint and proceeded to drive at a garda at speed, forcing him to take evasive action to avoid being struck.

Allen is also charged with dangerous driving in the same place. The third charge is one of intoxicated driving. It is alleged that Allen drove with cocaine and cannabis in his system at the R632 in Shanagarry South.

The fourth charge relates to an alleged assault of a garda at Shanagarry South, Ballycotton, while the fifth charge is for unlawful possession of ketamine in the same place.

The sixth charge is that Allen had a knife with a sharply pointed blade at Shanagarry South. The seventh charge involves him allegedly resisting a garda in the execution of his duty at Shanagarry South.

The eighth charge is of assault causing harm to a garda at Shanagarry South while the ninth charge allegedly occurred in Shanagarry North and relates to dangerous driving.