Gerry Adams case: IRA victim was in a ‘very dark place’ after attack, court hears

Gerry Adams leaving London's Royal Courts of Justice after the first day of the civil claim case being brought against him. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire

A victim of an IRA bombing in 1996 in London’s docklands has told the high court that he later attempted suicide.

Jonathan Ganesh, one of three IRA victims suing Gerry Adams for personal injuries over Troubles attacks in Britain, also said he couldn’t understand why the former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams had not been “begging” the IRA not to carry out bombings.

The case at the Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand in central London opened on Monday. The three IRA victims – Ganesh, Barry Laycock and John Clark – are suing Adams for seeking nominal damages of £1, holding him personally liable.

Adams denies responsibility for the bombings and says he was never a member of the IRA and nor did he sit on its army council, as the plaintiffs have alleged in court. The case is the first time his alleged membership of the IRA will be tested in a British court.

The first witness up on Tuesday was Ganesh. He will be followed by Laycock, a railway worker who narrowly avoided death in the Manchester Arndale attack in 1996 – glass flew over his head when he bent down to pick up his phone at the moment of the blast.

Clarke, a police officer injured in the 1973 Old Bailey bombing, will not give evidence because, according to court documents, he is too frail.

Ganesh was a part-time security guard on the day of the London docklands bombing, 9th February 1996. He has said he remembers seeing an orange flash and a plume of smoke before he was hit by debris and glass, perforating his eardrum and knocking him unconscious.

Two of his close friends were killed in the bombing. Ganesh subsequently suffered significant post-traumatic stress disorder.

Ganesh told the court on Tuesday that he was “in a very dark place” after the IRA attack. He said he slid into alcoholism and suffered mental health difficulties. He said he had to leave his job as a security guard.

“There was another bomb scare [afterwards] and they found me in the corner shaking,” he said. Ganesh said he later attempted suicide.

“I wasn’t eating, I wasn’t sleeping,” he said. “I was having paranoid delusions. I felt the IRA was actually following me. I was a bit afraid of the IRA.”

James Robottom, one of Adams’s lawyers, pressed him on why he hadn’t instituted action against his client earlier, having waited until 2022, 26 years after the bombing – Adams’s defence has argued the claims against him are time-barred.

Ganesh said he was afraid of the IRA. He said he was only driven to take the case after he learned Adams had brought legal action against the British state. He said he previously believed suing him might not be possible due to the Belfast Agreement.

“I was very concerned by Mr Adams behaviour,” said Ganesh. “I thought: ‘that’s not right for all the innocent victims who suffered.’ I thought: ‘can something be done about his alleged involvement in the IRA?’”

He said suing Adams and seeking compensation earlier was “the last thing on my mind” as he struggled with his mental health and alcoholism in the years after the attack.

When asked by Robottom, Ganesh confirmed he had received £1,000 compensation in 1996 or 1997 from the UK’s criminal injuries compensation scheme. He confirmed he had not previously disclosed that compensation in this case.

He also denied a suggestion from Adams’s legal team that he had only decided to pursue Adams because the UK’s Legacy Act was due to come in.

The victims are expected to be followed into the witness box by Shane O’Doherty, a former IRA member who has been critical of Adams in recent years.

The court is also expected to hear from John Ware, a BBC Panorama journalist who has investigated Adams’s alleged IRA links.

On Monday, Anne Studd KC, representing the claimants, told judge Jonathan Swift that Adams was as culpable for the bombings as those who planted the bombs.

Adams’s legal team, led by Gerard Craven, said he was never a member of the IRA and the case against him was based on “hearsay”.

The case continues.