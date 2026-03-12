Man charged with murder of woman in Co Fermanagh ‘truly sorry’, court told

Ellie Flanagan (23) was found dead in area of Enniskillen last weekend. Photograph: Family Handout/PA Wire

A man charged with the murder of a 23-year-old woman in Co Fermanagh is “truly and genuinely sorry”, a court has heard.

Ellie Flanagan (23) was found dead in Enniskillen last weekend by officers who were carrying out inquiries relating to a crash on the Carn Road near Tempo.

Martin McCarney, aged 45 and from Enniskillen, appeared via videolink before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning charged with her murder.

He was also charged with the possession of three knives.

McCarney spoke to say he understood the charges.

A detective sergeant told the court she can connect the defendant to the charges put to him.

A solicitor representing McCarney said no bail application would be made and that “no issues with regard to these charges” would be dealt with on Thursday.

He told the court he had been instructed by McCarney to make a statement to the court.

“The defendant has asked me to publicly say that he is truly and genuinely sorry for all the pain and suffering caused to the immediate family and the community down in Enniskillen as a result of the events in the past week.

“He has asked me to make that conveyed to the court this morning.”

McCarney was remanded in custody until the next hearing on March 30th and was granted legal aid by the court. - PA