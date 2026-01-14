Limerick child killer subject to rape and torture threats from Barbie Kardashian in prison

Barbie Kardashian was not allowed mix with other prisoners on the women's wing of Limerick Prison. Photograph: Getty

Tegan McGhee, who was jailed for life on Wednesday for the murder of her boyfriend’s four-year-old son, featured in other court proceedings two years ago involving transgender woman Barbie Kardashian which arose while both were detained in Limerick Prison.

Kardashian, who admitted issuing threats to rape and torture McGhee, and making threats to sexually assault a woman prison officer, was acquitted at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court in October 2024 of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to the two women.

Kardashian told the court she had wanted to “torture” McGhee when she threatened to rape her on February 25th, 2023. She denied one count of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to McGhee, intending she would believe the threat would be carried out.

Kardashian said she had also wanted to rape prison officer Róisín Linnane. She said this would not have been a realistic threat as she was locked up alone in her cell for 22 hours a day.

The jury found Kardashian not guilty of three counts of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Ms Linnane, intending her to believe the threat would be carried out.

The trial judge, Colin Daly, had directed the jury to find Kardashian “not guilty” of one of the counts against Ms Linnane.

Earlier, Kardashian gave evidence she had wanted to make McGhee and Ms Linnane “suffer” because she was upset and angry after rumours had circulated around the women’s wing of the prison that she had been leaving the showers dirty with body hair.

Kardashian, who was not allowed mix with other prisoners on the women’s wing, told the trial she used the showers every day, left them clean and hygiene was very important to her.

Kardashian admitted to making a threat to rape McGhee and making threats to “sexually assault” or “molest” Ms Linnane.

“I wanted to punish them for life for making false allegations about me ... I wanted revenge,” she said.

The court heard Kardashian had told gardaí she was raped and sexually assaulted as a child. Raised as a male she legally changed her name by deed poll to Barbie Kardashian and received a certificate from the State recognising her as a woman in 2020, the court heard.