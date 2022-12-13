Teenager settles case over acid splash in science class for €45,000

Sarah Coleman was part of a first-year science class at Old Bawn Community School in Tallaght, Dublin, when sulphuric acid accidentally splashed on her three years ago, the court heard

A teenager who suffered an accidental acid splash to her face during a science class has settled her High Court action for €45,000.

Sarah Coleman was part of a first-year science class at Old Bawn Community School in Tallaght, Dublin, when sulphuric acid accidentally splashed on her three years ago, the court heard.

Liability was admitted in the case, which was before the court for assessment of damages only.

Her counsel, Andrew Walker SC, instructed by Piarais Neary of Homs Assist Solicitors, told the High Court the girl was left with superficial lesions and later two small scars at her chin and nose.

The teenager felt a burning sensation. Her face was washed and she was taken by ambulance to the emergency department of Tallaght Hospital, where first aid and cooling gel was administered.

Sarah, now aged 17, of Pineview Rise, Aylesbury, Tallaght, Dublin, had through her mother, Deborah McElligott, sued the Board of Trustees of Old Bawn Community School as a result of the incident on January 22nd, 2019.

It was claimed there was a failure to have sufficient regard for Sarah’s health and safety.

Sarah was allegedly exposed to a risk of damage or injury which the defendant knew or ought to reasonably have known.

There was also an alleged failure to take any adequate precautions for the handling of the acid during schooling and an alleged failure to ensure the students were a safe distance away from any demonstration.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey approved the settlement.