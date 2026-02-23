Crime & Law

Man arrested over Co Meath hit-and-run that killed girl (16) released without charge

Mia Lily Keogh O’Keeffe was walking her dog in Navan on Saturday night when she was fatally struck by driver

The scene on the Slane Road, Navan, Co Meath after Mia Lily Keogh O’Keeffe was killed. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Mon Feb 23 2026 - 08:301 MIN READ

A man who was arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl in a hit-and-run incident in Co Meath has been released without charge, gardaí said.

Mia Lily Keogh O’Keeffe was walking her dog on the Slane Road in Navan at about 8.20pm on Saturday when she was struck by a car. Both she and the dog were killed.

In a post on social media, her father Stephen O’Keeffe his heart is “smashed” and he is “broken”, before pleading with any witnesses to come forward.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was later arrested in connection with the investigation. His vehicle was seized by gardaí for a technical and forensic examination.

In a statement on Monday morning, the Garda said he had been released. A file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

