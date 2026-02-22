Man (20s) arrested after teenage girl killed in Navan road traffic incident

Gardaí are investigating after four people were killed in three road crashes in counties Meath, Galway and Waterford on Saturday, Photograph: iStock

Two people have died following road traffic incidents in counties Meath and Galway.

A 16-year-old girl was fatally injured in a suspected hit and run on the Slane Road in Navan on Saturday night.

An Garda Síochána said officers were called to the N51 at around 8.20pm, where a teenage pedestrian had been seriously injured by a car that failed to remain at the scene.

“The pedestrian, a 16-year-old female, was treated at the scene before being transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where she was later pronounced deceased,” the force said in a statement.

A man in his 20s was later arrested in connection with the investigation and a car was seized for technical and forensic examination.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region,” the Garda said in a statement.

“The scene remains preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or with camera footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact Navan Garda station on (046) 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 80s died following a single vehicle crash at Eyrecourt in Co Galway on Saturday night.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at Rooaun at about 8.15pm.

“The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later,” the force said.

“Her body was brought to the mortuary at Portiuncula Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”

Anyone who was travelling in the area between 7.30pm and 8.30pm and who may have camera footage is asked to contact Loughrea Garda station on (091) 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

The incidents brought the number of people killed on the State’s roads on Saturday to four, with two others having died in an incident in Co Waterford in the afternoon.