Mansfield brothers appear before court charged with multiple counts of money laundering

Two Dublin brothers have been charged with multiple counts of money laundering when they appeared at Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday morning.

James Mansfield (59) of Tasaggart House, Garters Lane in Saggart, Co Dublin, and Patrick Mansfield (49), also with an address at Tassagart in Saggart, Co Dublin, were each charged with multiple money laundering offences between 2012 and 2014.

The charges are under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

Detectives from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau gave evidence of their arrest charge and caution.

Det Garda Paul Kane said he arrested Patrick Mansfield at 8.30am in Blanchardstown on Thursday. The garda said that when he was charged with 33 money laundering and company fraud offences, Mr Mansfield made no reply.

The total sum related to the charges was more than €352,000.

Patrick Mansfield is accused of being “knowingly a party to the carrying on of the business of a company with intend to defraud creditors of the said company or credits of any other person, or for a fraudulent purpose”.

Det Garda Fiona Connaughton said she arrested James Mansfield at Lucan Garda station at 9am on Thursday. She said he made no reply when he was charged with 25 money-laundering offences.

James Mansfield is accused of using his Bank of Ireland account to debit various sums of money between €600 to €20,000 “while knowing that or being reckless as to whether or not the said property was the proceeds of criminal conduct”.

The total sum involved was more €193,000.

Judge Áine Clancy remanded both of the men on bail on their own bond of €10,000 each. They are due to appear again before the Blanchardstown District Court on April 28th.

Patrick Mansfield was ordered to surrender his passport and not apply for any other travel documents.

No travel restrictions were imposed on James Mansfield. However, he was directed to give gardaí 11 days notice before travelling.