Gardaí start use of body-worn cameras in Dublin in historic policing move

Some 150 gardaí in Dublin began gathering evidence using body-worn cameras on Friday morning as the Garda force has rolled out the equipment in a historic development in policing in the Republic.

The cameras can immediately be used to gather evidence to prosecute suspects, including far-right agitators at protests and other events.

As well as the 150 gardaí already trained and equipped to use the cameras, a further 200 Dublin-based gardaí will be trained in the next fortnight before the roll-out of the scheme is extended to Limerick and Waterford cities.

The legislation allowing for the use of the cameras, and the storage and processing of footage to be used as evidence, has been in place since last December though the extent, and speed, of the launch on Friday morning is more sudden and more significant than expected.

READ MORE

The cameras, mounted on the jackets of the uniform gardaí, will be turned on and off manually. The cameras have a flashing red light, or display a live-stream screen, to alert members of the public they are being recorded. Gardaí will also inform people verbally when the cameras are being switched on.

However, gardaí are not legally obliged to inform members of the public when the recording is taking place in a public place, though people must be informed, unless it is unsafe for gardaí to do so, when recording is taking place in a private dwelling.

[ Explainer: How will the new Garda body-worn cameras work in practice? ]

Taoiseach Simon Harris, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris are marking the start of the camera use at an event at Store Street Garda station in Dublin’s north inner city on Friday morning.

The station, one of three in the capital whose gardaí will be first to use the cameras, has policed some of the most extreme and contentious street violence and rioting in the city over the last year.

Gardaí at Store St station join their colleagues in Pearse St and Kevin St, both in the south inner city, as the first members of the force to use the cameras, from 9am on Friday. The scheme will next be extended to Henry St Garda station in Limerick followed by Waterford City in coming months.

Although the initial roll-out covers just five stations, that will involve about 700 Garda members. A national roll-out, to every Garda station in the Republic, will start in around 12 months. The vast majority of the first tranche of gardaí to use the cameras will be uniform frontline personnel. However, some detectives in Waterford will also use the cameras from later in the summer.

The next nine to 12 months will effectively be a “proof-of-concept” project, with the cameras – not to mention the legislation and technology their use is based on – subjected to a live trial and learning process.

However, video footage is being gathered and stored immediately and can be used from Friday to ground prosecutions as the scheme has full legal footing immediately.

The Garda Representative Association, which represents rank-and-file gardaí, and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, which represents Garda sergeants and inspectors, have both campaigned for the cameras for many years.

Their roll-out comes at a time when senior Garda management has become increasingly concerned at the volume of work generated by reviewing and processing video footage gathered from multiple sources in the prosecution of crimes.

They now believe the footage available from body-worn cameras, with a streamlined secure storage system, will greatly reduce the time required to pursue prosecutions based exclusively, or even partially, on video evidence.

Senior management also believes the cameras, especially when used by large numbers of gardaí in the same place, will prove instrumental in identifying suspects in chaotic public-order incidents, such as violent protests, and linking them to physical assaults and threats issued.

However, as well as being used by the Garda to pursue suspects, the video footage could also be used by members of the public as evidence when they make complaints, up to criminal allegations, to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission about individual gardaí. Footage could also be requested, via court order, by people involved in civil cases, including those arising from road crashes.

The footage taken from cameras is automatically transferred from the physical cameras on to the cloud immediately when the devices are plugged into a recharging terminal in a Garda station.

Those charging and footage-transfer stations have been installed and trialled in the Garda stations in Dublin, Waterford and Limerick and become fully operational in the Dublin stations from Friday morning.