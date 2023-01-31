Man (32) arrested for second time in connection with murder of Natalie McNally

Natalie McNally’s parents Noel and Bernadette hold up a photograph of their daughter, who was 15 weeks pregnant when she was murdered, at their home in Craigavon. Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker for The Irish Times

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for the second time by police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally.

The man, who was previously arrested on December 19th but later released, has been taken to Musgrave serious crime suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Ms McNally, who was 32-years-old and 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, Co Armagh, on December 18th.

Police had previously made two other arrests in the investigation, but no one has been charged.

Another 32-year-old man arrested on December 21st, and a 46-year-old man, arrested on January 13th, were both released.

In early January, detectives said the main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally was killed by someone she knew and she had been comfortable allowing into her home.

Officers have said they do not think there is a risk to other women in the area.

Video footage was released as police attempted to identify a man seen arriving and leaving the street where Ms McNally lived on the evening she was killed.

The independent charity CrimeStoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 (€22,550) for information.

On Saturday, more than 1,000 people attended a vigil in memory of Ms McNally in Lurgan Park in Co Armagh, which also called for an end to all violence against women.

The rally was organised by the National Women’s Council (NWC) and was attended by Ms McNally’s parents Noel and Bernie and her brothers Brendan, Niall and Declan.

Her brother Brendan told the rally that his sister was an inspiration to other women.

“Natalie was a remarkable person. From the age of three she lived with type one diabetes,” he said.

“However, it remains a testament to her character that she was never restrained in what she wanted to achieve in life.”