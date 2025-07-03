Dublin, Cork, Kerry and Donegal hosting highest numbers of Ukrainian refugees, data shows

A protest outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin to mark the third Anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photograph: Alan Betson

Counties Dublin, Cork, Kerry and Donegal are hosting the highest numbers of Ukrainian refugees, according to figures published on Thursday.

Some 80,031 Ukrainians are living in the State under the European Union’s Temporary Protection directive, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

A total of 113,917 Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection (BOTP) have come to the Republid since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. However, nearly a third have since left, according to the latest update in the CSO’s Arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland series.

In June, the European Council voted to extend the directive, which supports the more than four million Ukrainians who have fled the war, until March 2027.

Some 46 per cent of Ukrainian BOTPs currently living in the State are female, while 26 per cent are male. Figures show 29 cent of all Ukrainian arrivals are aged under 20.

Nearly 17,500 Ukrainian children, who have come to the State since 2022, are now enrolled in Irish schools – 60 per cent at primary level and 40 per cent at secondary.

Out of the more than 80,000 Ukrainians still living in the State, 10,504 are based in Dublin city and county, with 6,978 in Co Cork, 6,601 in Co Kerry and 6,502 in Co Donegal.

Within Dublin, Clondalkin and the north inner city host the highest number of Ukrainian BOTPs, while in Co Cork, Midleton hosts the largest number, according to local electoral area figures.

In Co Kerry, Kenmare hosts the highest number of Ukrainians, while Donegal town and Letterkenny have the largest numbers in that county.

Counties Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Clare and Limerick are also hosting between 3,000 and 4,000 Ukrainian BOTPs, according to census data.

Nearly 40,000 Ukrainian BOTPs are living in private hosted accommodation, with 17,097 Irish hosts in receipt of the Government’s Accommodation Recognition Payment (ARP). This private accommodation includes housing obtained through the local government Offer a Home scheme, pledges through the Irish Red Cross and private arrangements.

In March the Government announced plans to reduce the monthly ARP from €800 to €600. This change came into effect in June, with hosts due to receive their first reduced payment on July 8th.

Another 23,400 Ukrainians are currently living in 670 State-supported accommodation centres, according to Government data.

However, hundreds of Ukrainians living in nearly 70 of these centres are set to receive correspondence that the contract with their accommodation provider is ending as part of a Government initiative to return centres to tourism, student or private use.

Newly arrived Ukrainians BOTPs receive State accommodation for 90 days and a weekly payment of €38.80 for an adult and €29.80 for a child, subject to an income test.

More than 21,200 Ukrainian children are in receipt of child benefit, down from 21,774 in April and a peak of 22,558 in February 2024, according to the CSO.

Some 10,311 Ukrainian arrivals are receiving pension, illness, disability, caring, supplementary or other financial supports, while 16,145 receive income supports.

Some 26,474 Ukrainian arrivals are in employment and earning a mean weekly salary of €538. More than four out of 10 Ukrainians who are working have jobs in the wholesale, transport or accommodation sectors, CSO data shows.

Of those Ukrainians with jobs, 57 per cent are female and 43 per cent are male. More than half of Ukrainian refugees who attended Intreo employment events reported their lack of English was a challenge in securing work.