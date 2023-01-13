Some charges against Irish aid worker Seán Binder set to be dropped in Greek trial

The judge the trial of aid workers and volunteers - including Irish man Seán Binder - who participated in migrant rescue operations on the Greek island of Lesbos has decided to annul “some” of the charges against the defendants.

The group are facing espionage-related charges in a case widely criticised by human rights groups.

Irish MEP Grace O’Sullivan, who is attending the trial in Lesbos, has welcomed the decision. She told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that this was “a good move for Sean”.

“He will now be able to move forward,” she said.

The defendants deny all the charges, saying they did nothing more than help rescue people whose lives were in danger. The trial began last Tuesday but was later adjourned until today.

According to Ms O’Sullivan, the prosecutor proposed an annulment of some of the charges due to the lack of translation of many documents connected with the case, and a lack of clarity against whom specific charges will be made.

Mr Binder and the others will still face felony charges such as espionage which have not yet been investigated, added Ms O’Sullivan.

Lawyers for the Kerryman and the other defendants are continuing to argue that the other charges should also be dropped. “This was step one today,” she added.

Ms O’Sullivan said there was a sense of relief and it now looked like Mr Binder would be able “to walk away.”

The charges had been political and were intended to instill a climate of fear among those helping refugees, she added. The whole case was misguided and highly contentious.

The aid workers include prominent Syrian human rights worker Sarah Mardini, a refugee herself and a competitive swimmer whose sister Yusra Mardini was part of the refugee swimming team at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

Meanwhile, the UN human rights office on Friday called for the charges against the aid workers to be dropped and said the case had had a chilling effect on humanitarian organisations in the region.

“Trials like this are deeply concerning because they criminalise lifesaving work and set a dangerous precedent,” Elizabeth Throssell, a spokesperson for the U.N.’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.

“Indeed, there has already been a chilling effect, with human rights defenders and humanitarian organisations forced to hold their human rights work in Greece and other EU countries. We reiterate our call for charges against the 24 to be dismissed.”

The aid workers, some of them foreigners and including a Syrian refugee, were affiliated with the Emergency Response Center International, a nonprofit search-and-rescue group operating on Lesbos from 2016 to 2018. The island was then on the frontline of Europe’s refugee crisis, with scores of asylum-seekers arriving daily on its shores.

“Saving lives and providing humanitarian assistance should never be criminalised or prosecuted,” Ms Throssell said. “Such actions are, quite simply, a humanitarian and human rights imperative.” - Additional reporting PA

