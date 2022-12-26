Two arrested following Christmas Day tractor theft and assaults in Co Kilkenny

Two men have been arrested following a number of incidents in Co Kilkenny that included a tractor theft, the attempted taking of a car, and two assaults on Christmas Day.

At 8pm on Sunday gardaí received a report about a tractor being stolen from a farm in Ballygurteen, near Paulstown, Co Kilkenny. The tractor was later crashed in a single vehicle collision a short time after being taken from the farm.

In a separate incident, a man in his 50s suffered head injuries when he was allegedly assaulted by several individuals following an attempt to steal a car in the same area, which is near the border with Co Carlow.

The man was taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny for treatment for his injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.

At a third scene a man in his 60s was discovered unconscious with head injuries in Ballygurteen. He was taken by emergency services to St Luke’s Hospital, where his condition is described as serious.

Two men, who are both in their 30s, have been arrested by gardaí in connection with the string of incidents.

The men are being held at Thomastown and Kilkenny Garda stations for questioning, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly interested in any road users who were in the Paulstown area of Co Kilkenny between 8pm and 11pm on Sunday, who have camera or dash cam footage, to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.